Column: Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer hints at impending moves while looking toward the future. ‘Life comes at you fast.’

It was only a couple of weeks ago that team President Jed Hoyer was talking up the chances of the Chicago Cubs becoming buyers at the trade deadline.

But an 11-game losing streak, coupled with the Milwaukee Brewers’ sudden revival, turned the narrative upside-down, forcing Hoyer into sell mode as the deadline closes in.

That could mean the long goodbye to Cubs favorites such as Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo finally might be at hand, and the Cubs will have no one to blame but themselves.

“Look, we’ve believed in these guys since 2015,” Hoyer said Thursday before the Cubs’ series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. “They’ve had a ton of success, and I wouldn’t count these guys out. But 11 days ago we were certainly on the buy side of this transaction and everyone was calling about that.

“Now obviously people are calling to see which people are available, so it’s a very different scenario than we expected. Life comes at you fast. Eleven days ago this is not where we were at mentally. And obviously 11 (straight losses) certainly changes a lot of things.

“Listen, we still have games to play, and there’s nothing that says we can’t roll off a bunch of wins here. We’ve done it and we were one of the best teams in baseball for a very long stretch. There’s no reason to think we can’t do it. But certainly when you’re in this moment and your playoff odds get into single digits at this time of year, you have to keep one eye on the future and think about what moves you can potentially make that can build the next great Cubs team. ... You have to think through those things. You’d be irresponsible not to take those phone calls and think through them.”

While most of the media attention has been on the Big 3 — Báez, Bryant and Rizzo — Hoyer might get a better return from dealing Craig Kimbrel, who has reestablished himself as the best closer in the game. Setup man Andrew Chafin and starter Zach Davies also could bring back quality prospects, and Joc Pederson is the kind of left-handed bat contending teams always need for a stretch run.

But the emotional attachment Cubs fans have for Báez, Bryant and Rizzo, and for catcher Willson Contreras, trumps everything else in Hoyer’s decision-making.

All were part of the core of the 2016 championship team that gave Cubs fans the moment they’d dreamed of since childhood. Rizzo also was the first significant player acquired for the rebuild and a personal favorite of Hoyer’s since the Boston Red Sox drafted him in 2007 when Hoyer was assistant general manager to Theo Epstein.

Hoyer said the group had “incredibly high highs together (and) troughs that have been lower than one would expect.” To go through a losing streak like the one that ended Wednesday was “painful” for Hoyer, knowing how much success they’ve enjoyed together.

Hoyer said he “wouldn’t put any blame” on manager David Ross for the collapse. Either way, Hoyer acknowledged he can’t afford to think about fan sentiment. No matter what he does, Hoyer is likely to tick off some fans who either don’t want to see their heroes traded, don’t think he got enough in return or don’t think he’s making the right decision in keeping them.

“I’m the chief baseball decision-maker, and every move I make should be through the lens of what’s the best thing for this franchise,” he said. “I can’t concern myself with what makes people mad or those perceptions.

“The important thing for me, and to do my job well for the franchise and for the Ricketts family, is to make decisions that are pure. ‘What is the single best thing for the organization?’ That’s how I view my job.”

Hoyer conceded he wished they had a do-over on the decision to bring up Bryant and Báez around the same time and having their free agency arrive the same season as Rizzo’s nine-year contract ended.

“I’d love to have that again, if I’m being honest,” he said. “We had a ton of talent that came up through the system at the same time. Conceptually, staggering it would’ve been great.”

Too late for that. But who knew all the core players would’ve come together at the same time, leading to the magical turnaround in 2015, and the championship season one year later? Or that the Cubs wouldn’t be able to replicate that ‘16 season in spite of all the talent on the roster?

“We talked about having a wave of guys when we got here,” Hoyer said. “Those guys happened to hit at the same time, and that was a great thing.”

Whatever happens, Hoyer doesn’t want it to be labeled a “rebuild,” at least not in the traditional definition of a teardown, like the 2012-14 seasons.

So what should we call it?

“You’ve got to make labels?” he asked.

We do. How about “reboot?”

The New York Yankees had a summer reboot in 2016 that included the trade of Aroldis Chapman to the Cubs, whom the Yankees re-signed in 2017 and went back right back into the postseason. Hoyer also mentioned the Boston Red Sox, who are in first place in the American League East one season after the unpopular move to deal impending free agent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts is still beloved in Boston, just as Báez, Bryant and Rizzo always will be in Chicago if they’re dealt.

With the Cubs starting out on the road after the All-Star break, this weekend’s series against the St. Louis Cardinals might be the last time fans at Wrigley Field get to see some of their favorites wearing Cubs uniforms. Ross said the players can’t afford to think about the possibility that this might be their last look as Cubs at a place they’ve called home.

“Everybody has known what was possible coming into the season,” Ross said. “Hopefully that doesn’t change. … Whenever the finality of those decisions are made, that’s when you reflect.”

That’s wishful thinking.

When reality sets in, it’s only human to look around and remember what it was like to be part of a group that forever changed Cubs history.

