Column: Cubs drop 11th straight home game. Is it time to kiss another goat?

Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ drove in two runs with a single to right in the third inning of Friday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

It said so on the old center-field scoreboard, where a “2” appeared in the innings window, presumably handing the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

“Does the run score?” Marquee Sports Network’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi asked aloud.

“Yes, it does,” analyst Rick Sutcliffe replied.

A crowd of 31,935 on a gorgeous late-August afternoon at Wrigley Field agreed and celebrated the contribution of the .187-hitting Happ, anticipating a big inning during the start of a six-game homestand.

But the run was soon taken off the scoreboard. A replay challenge revealed Happ, who had fallen after rounding first, was tagged out by first baseman Carlos Santana a second or two before Rafael Ortega had touched home plate.

It was an unfortunate occurrence in a meaningless game for the Cubs as they play out the string in a lost season. But it was a fitting metaphor for a team that has gone backward since no-hitting the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24, losing 37 of their last 49 games for a .245 winning percentage.

After the run was deleted, the Royals responded with four solo home runs off starter Zach Davies in a 6-2 win, handing the Cubs their 11th consecutive home loss. On Saturday they will try to avoid tying the franchise record of 12 straight home losses, set on April 4-May 3, 1994.

Only one day earlier, the Ricketts family that owns the Cubs was patting itself on the back for the success of the Wrigley Field renovation project during a rededication ceremony that included MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“Wrigley Field is an iconic venue for us,” Manfred told Marquee Sports. “It’s the core of Cubs fandom.”

While MLB made it official Friday that the Cubs would play in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, Wrigley has turned into the House of Pain for the Cubs. They’ve played baseball at Clark and Addison since 1916, and only one other team — that ‘94 edition — has managed to be this awful at the Friendly Confines.

The last Cubs win at Wrigley came on July 26, when the since-traded Javier Báez delivered a walk-off hit and screamed at Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett all the way to first base. They are 4-19 since that night, including their second 11-game losing streak of 2021.

Things have gotten so bad the media is “Zooming it in,” giving manager David Ross the evening off Friday after one obligatory question during his postgame teleconference. There was nothing left to ask.

At least Ross hasn’t had to face “an angry mob of frustrated Cubs fans,” which was the Tribune’s description of a meeting between former manager Tom Trebelhorn and an estimated 200 fans at the Waveland Avenue firehouse following their ninth straight home loss during the record skid in ‘94. The so-called “Firehouse Chat” kept fans from revolting and was the biggest highlight of Trebelhorn’s Cubs career.

Trebelhorn naturally blamed the Billy Goat curse, which was the traditional Chicago scapegoat before the Cubs finally won it all in 2016. He even invited the goat to Wrigley to try to snap the skid.

“We’ll let the goat run the bases and water the outfield,” Trebelhorn said after loss No. 9. “We’ll let him eat some grass and I’ll kiss him. Whatever it takes.”

Before their 11th straight loss, Cubs Chairman Stanton Cook was asked by Tribune baseball writer Jerome Holtzman if he had run out of patience.

“I’m not sure yet,” Cook replied. “You want to win every day, but we can’t win every day. Every once in a while you lose more than you want to lose. … This is a fun business. You want to make it fun. That’s what we’re hoping to change. We’re in the pit right now. We’ve got to get out of the pit.”

The Cubs finally ceded to the curse when the streak reached 12 games, letting Ernie Banks lead a billy goat around the outfield before a game against the Reds. The Cubs won 5-2 to end their longest home losing streak in history but three years later set a National League record with 14 straight losses to start the 1997 season.

The 1994 Cubs team, which included Ryne Sandberg, Mark Grace and Sammy Sosa, was out of contention so early no one really seemed to mind when the players went on strike in mid-August.

No strike is forthcoming to save the leftovers, journeymen and prospects on the current roster, but if a new collective bargaining agreement isn’t reached this offseason and the players are locked out next spring, this might be the last Cubs team you’ll see for a while. Let that sink in.

Rookie Keegan Thompson will be called up from Triple-A Iowa for his second career start Saturday as the Cubs try to avoid making history in the iconic venue they’ve called home for 105 years.

Time to kiss another goat?

