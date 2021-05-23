Column: Joc Pederson is filling in fine as the Chicago Cubs leadoff man

Anthony Rizzo has been the only fill-in with a successful track record since Fowler’s exit, but despite a career .330 average and .997 OPS leading off, he does it only on an quasi-emergency basis.

Asked in April if he ever envisioned how he might fare leading off for an entire season, Rizzo replied, “I never wonder that, and I hope it never happens.” He called it “psychologically weird” and said he thinks of himself as a bad fit for the role in spite of his success.

Ross made the surprising move to install Kris Bryant as the leadoff man in spring training last year, but Bryant fizzled in the role when the season began in late summer and was replaced by Ian Happ when Bryant went on the IL. Happ got the nod again this spring but also struggled early on and was hitting .133 through the end of April.

After going on the IL following his outfield collision with Hoerner on May 2 in Cincinnati, Happ is batting .355 with four homers in 31 at-bats since his return, mostly batting down in the order.