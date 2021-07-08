Column: With the Chicago Cubs on another long losing streak, it’s time to look back at the team-record 14-game skid set in 1997

The Chicago Cubs entered Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field having lost 11 consecutive games and hoping to avoid a date with history.

In my newly created role as senior Cubs losing-streak expert, I can report they are three losses from tying the franchise record of 14, which took place at the start of the 1997 season.

That 14-game skid occurred in my first year as the Tribune’s full-time beat writer, giving me a glimpse of what was in store for the next 24 years. It’s a mere coincidence I’ve been part of the Tribune’s coverage of three of the longest losing streaks in Cubs history — the current one, a 12-game streak in 2012 and the 14-gamer in ’97 — but this is what former manager Lou Piniella used to refer to as a “Cubby Occurrence.”

Also coincidentally, before a game at Sox Park on June 26 this season — when the Cubs’ losing streak was at one — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and I reminisced about the incredible 14-game streak that set a record for the worst start in National League history.

Servais was the starting catcher on that 1997 team and always made himself available to media after crushing losses. Now we’re lucky if two Cubs players appear on the postgame Zoom to give their take.

The fog of time had erased many of the details.

Servais wondered if the streak was 13 games, a common misconception based on the notion 13 sounds much more Cubs-like than 14 games. I assured him it was 14, and we agreed the streak snowballed thanks to facing the two best rotations in the NL — the Florida Marlins and Atlanta Braves — in the first 10 games.

Kevin Brown, Al Leiter, Alex Fernandez, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Denny Neagle and Tom Glavine were among the top starters in the game, and all took turns mowing down the Cubs, some of them twice.

Sammy Sosa and two current Marquee Sports Network analysts — Ryne Sandberg and Mark Grace — were among the Cubs stars during that historic start. All were baffled by it.

“I don’t think this (NL) record will ever be broken,” Grace said afterward. “You’ve got to play really bad to do that.”

The ’97 Cubs did just that because of poor hitting and defense, along with some bad decision-making and a lack of communication.

With the streak at seven, Fernandez had a no-hitter going in the ninth inning on a freezing April 10 afternoon at Wrigley Field, only to have it broken up with one out by Dave Hansen. After the 1-0 loss, shortstop Shawon Dunston said “no one is talking” to each other inside or outside the clubhouse, which created a debate over team chemistry.

“It was just an emotional reaction to a difficult day,” general manager Ed Lynch said.

Suffice to say everyone was miserable.

“We’re playing the greatest game in the world and we get paid to do it,” Servais said. “We’re playing in the greatest ballpark. Just try to enjoy it. We’re not enjoying it.”

Seven of the losses to the Marlins and Braves were by one or two runs, and the Cubs simply failed to come through in the clutch.

The Cubs lost the next two at Wrigley to the Colorado Rockies, including one in which Cubs catcher Tyler Houston dropped strike three to Larry Walker and chased him to first as Quinton McCracken stole home with no one covering the plate. That was the first known use of the phrase “That’s so Cub.”

That 4-0 loss gave the Cubs the NL record for worst start at 0-12. Cubs President Andy MacPhail spoke to a group of advertising executives at a luncheon the next day and was handed a series of questions written on index cards.

“What about the goat?” read the final card, referring to the famous Billy Goat curse.

“Shoot him,” broadcaster Harry Caray shouted before MacPhail could answer.

Caray was referring to the goat.

The Cubs then headed to New York for a series with the Mets at Shea Stadium and were greeted by a story in the New York Post headlined “Mets Look to Get Well vs. Schlubs.”

After a rainout, the Cubs tied the 1985 franchise record of 13 consecutive losses. The losing pitcher was Turk Wendell, an eccentric reliever who wore No. 13. All that was left to shoot for was the record 0-21 start of the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, a streak that once seemed unbreakable. The national media converged to see if the Cubs could close in on history.

But after losing the opener of a doubleheader to go 0-14, Wendell survived a two-run ninth inning to seal a 4-3 win in the nightcap, ending the nightmare.

“It’s a relief,” starting pitcher Kevin Foster said. “Now we can be happy for one day. That’s the biggest thing. We pretty much got that monkey off our backs.”

The losing streak had become the talk of baseball and even part of Jay Leno’s late-night monologues. Leno included a skit comparing the Cubs clubhouse to the mansion of the Heaven’s Gate cult.

“No one likes to be the brunt of jokes, the Jay Leno stuff,” manager Jim Riggleman said, insisting he was not a fan of sarcasm.

Lynch took a decidedly different tact.

“I thought it was funny,” he said. “If you don’t laugh, you cry.”

Maybe someday the 2021 Cubs will look back on this brutal stretch and laugh, as Servais did recently.

Or maybe not. It’s a different generation.

Servais told me he spoke with some of his young Mariners players about that 1997 stretch, pointing to the Cubs’ comeback season in 1998 to show how quickly things can change.

Losing streaks come and go. That’s baseball.

It’s how you get through them that matters most.

