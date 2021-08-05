 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical top story

Commission gives OK for betting at Wrigley Field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Cubs are one step closer to hosting legal sports betting at Wrigley Field after getting approval Thursday from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks to build a proposed two-story sportsbook adjacent to the historic ballpark.

A partnership with DraftKings, the glass-walled sportsbook would be located at Addison Street and Sheffield Ave. at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field. It still requires approval from the City Council, the Illinois Gaming Board and the National Park Service, after the ballpark’s designation last year as a National Historic Landmark.

Mask mandate for Illinois schools for 2021: Here's what to know

Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the addition of a sportsbook at Wrigley Field is important to attracting more fans to the game.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“While the game of baseball has largely been the same for the last 150 years, the fans have changed,” Green said in an email after the commission’s decision Thursday. “The way they consume baseball is different through emerging technology and content platforms. Sports wagering is becoming a big part of that change and this sportsbook will allow us to connect fans to the game in new ways.”

People are also reading…

We're seeing an alarming jump in COVID cases among teens and children in the U.S. Almost 72,000 young Americans caught COVID last week alone, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That's an 84% jump from the week before. And five times higher, than the end of June. It's all happening right as the new school year gets ready to start. "We aren't out of the woods yet. But if we get vaccinated, and if we keep using science-based prevention strategies, we can be. We cannot let mask fatigue, pride, or politics get in the way of doing what is right for our students," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. "Our children should not have to compromise any more of their educational experiences or time in school due to increases in community spread."Cardona emphasized the importance of getting kids back in the classroom this fall. Being there "safely" is also key. Just 10 states are requiring masks in class Illinois is the latest   while eight others say no mandates are allowed. The rest fall somewhere in between leaving it up to local districts to decide. 

Wrigley Field, which was built in 1914, was designated a Chicago landmark in 2004.

Allowed by the 2019 Illinois Sports Wagering Act, the Wrigley Field sportsbook still requires the City Council to sign off on a proposed ordinance enabling Chicago sports venues to get sports wagering licenses, as well as approval from the state gaming board.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News