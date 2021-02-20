Craig Kimbrel holds the key to Cubs' bullpen fortunes this season

This is the first "normal" spring for Kimbrel since 2018 after sitting out the first two-plus months of the 2019 season before signing with the Cubs and last year's shortened camp because of COVID-19. His September performance gave him a great framework to build off of in the offseason. In his eight September appearances, Kimbrel tossed 7⅔ scoreless innings and struck out 13 without issuing a walk.

"One of my main focuses this winter was just trying to stay mechanically where I was at toward the end of last year and a handful of my last appearances was staying there," Kimbrel said. "And I know if I can physically get to where I need to be everything else is coming together. I feel like I'm ready to go."

Paying attention to arm placement and how the ball comes out of his hand is how Kimbrel helped turn around the end of his 2020 season. He continued to focus on those elements in the offseason. That won't change once games start and his adrenaline gets pumping on the mound.

"What's nice with the technology nowadays is not everything is all feel," Kimbrel said. "A lot of times in the past, it's OK, we need to find the feel and then once we find feel everything else will come. Well, now we have the technology that tells us that pitch did what you wanted it to do, even though it might not have felt well, that's where you need to be."