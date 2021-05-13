Cubs and White Sox are cleared for 60% fan capacity in late May

Fans with tickets in the special sections will have to show vaccination cards or other proof of full vaccination along with a photo ID upon entering the ballpark.

“It was something the city liked when they looked around the country, thought it would be an interesting trial to see how people would react and how fans would be able to enjoy it and it allows us to bring more people into the ballpark,” Boyer said.

Single-game Cubs tickets for the May 28-June 2 games will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday through the team website. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis in seating pods of up to six people and will have a minimum of one open seat between pods within the same row.

The Cubs website also offers details on the team’s random drawings for presale access.

Details for general public single-game ticket sales for Sox home games from May 24 to June 16 will be announced next week, the team said.

Beginning May 24, the White Sox also plan to offer vaccination sites for fans within the ballpark. Fans who get a vaccination before a game will receive a $25 White Sox gift card for use at the ballpark.