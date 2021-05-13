Cubs and White Sox are cleared for 60% fan capacity in late May

With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the state and city are allowing the Chicago Cubs and White Sox to allow more than double the number of fans they admit into their respective ballparks beginning later this month.
Even before that change kicks in, the teams said Thursday that they will offer vaccinated-only sections — in the center-field bleachers of Wrigley Field and right-field corner of Guaranteed Rate Field’s lower bowl — on a trial basis beginning with their next series.
Fans with tickets in those area will be required to provide proof they’re fully vaccinated but will be relieved of the physical-distancing requirements enforced elsewhere in their respective ballparks.
The teams announced Thursday that, with the move into what’s called the bridge phase of pandemic safety protocols, they soon will be able to accommodate up to 60% of capacity at home games. That’s up from the 25% cap with which they began their seasons last month.
The new expanded-capacity limit is set to kick in with the arrival of the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 24 for the White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 28 for the Cubs.
In raw numbers, the Cubs, who have allowed as many as 10,343 fans each game (or 24.8% capacity) into 41,673-seat Wrigley Field, the new cap allows them to admit about 25,000 fans.
The White Sox, who have had fewer than 9,500 fans at each home game at 40,615-seat Guaranteed Rate Field through Wednesday, will be open to as approximately 24,300 spectators.
This comes at an especially opportune time for the Sox, who entered Thursday’s action with Major League Baseball’s best winning percentage after years of struggle, including at the box office. (The last time average Sox attendance exceeded 24,000 for the season was 2012.)
Safety requirements, including face masks, cashless transactions, mobile ticketing and ordering, as well as a no-bag policy, will remain in place at both parks.
“Clearly we’re seeing it and the city’s proving it: The more people get vaccinated, the more things are opening up,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “Our message (is) we want full crowds. This team has earned full crowds. Our message is going to get vaccinated because we want to get to 100% capacity at the ballpark.”
Sales of seats in the White Sox’s vaccinated-only sections for the four-game series with the Kansas City Royals beginning Friday will open to the public at 3 p.m. Thursday on the team’s website.
That’s also when the Cubs website will beginning selling its vaccinated-only section seats for the series with the Washington Nationals that begins Monday.
Fans with tickets in the special sections will have to show vaccination cards or other proof of full vaccination along with a photo ID upon entering the ballpark.
“It was something the city liked when they looked around the country, thought it would be an interesting trial to see how people would react and how fans would be able to enjoy it and it allows us to bring more people into the ballpark,” Boyer said.
Single-game Cubs tickets for the May 28-June 2 games will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday through the team website. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis in seating pods of up to six people and will have a minimum of one open seat between pods within the same row.
The Cubs website also offers details on the team’s random drawings for presale access.
Details for general public single-game ticket sales for Sox home games from May 24 to June 16 will be announced next week, the team said.
Beginning May 24, the White Sox also plan to offer vaccination sites for fans within the ballpark. Fans who get a vaccination before a game will receive a $25 White Sox gift card for use at the ballpark.
“A lot of work and coordination between the White Sox and Cubs to get to this point,” Boyer said. “It’s really nice to get our fans back in here to see this team play. The team has been a lot of fun to watch. Our crowds even at lower capacity have been massively energetic and just can’t wait to get a bigger group of people. And working with the city and the state to get us there, we’re super excited.
“Obviously it’s seeing a little bit at the end of what’s been a long time. But to get 60% is awesome. We look forward to getting our full force of fans.”
For a complete reopening of the state and city, trends in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and cases will have to continue to decline while the percentage of people who are vaccinated goes up.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said the state could authorize a full reopening as soon as June 11. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has mentioned July 4 as the date for full reopening of the city.
If numbers trend less positively, however, a retightening of state restrictions also is possible.