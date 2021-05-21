Cubs president Jed Hoyer is upset his team hasn’t hit the 85% vaccine mark: ‘A real competitive advantage we’re going to miss’

“I don’t want to directly refute that,” Hoyer said of Arrieta’s remark. “I just said it was a competitive advantage to be at 85%.”

Was Hoyer upset one of his players said the exact opposite of his viewpoint?

“I don’t agree with it,” he said. “It’s irrefutable. The more players are vaccinated, and therefore you eliminate the contract-tracing element of (protocols), it eliminates risk. So eliminating risk is a competitive advantage.”

Cubs players who have been vaccinated will have to suffer the consequences of the few teammates and Tier 1 employees that have refused the vaccinations.

Cubs shortstop Javier Báez recently teamed up with Walgreens to encourage people to get the vaccine with the “This Is Our Shot” campaign.

“The people that maybe didn’t believe in it, I think they will,” Báez told the Chicago Tribune. “And that’s what it’s all about. We want to be safe out there. We obviously want to end this pandemic. The smart thing to do right now is to get vaccinated.”

Hoyer wouldn’t discuss whether it could cause a rift in the clubhouse.