Eloy Jiménez is back for the Chicago White Sox after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon in spring training

The Chicago White Sox lineup received a power boost Monday when the team reinstated left fielder Eloy Jiménez from the injured list.

Jiménez has been on a rehab assignment, most recently with Triple-A Charlotte, as he makes his way back from a ruptured left pectoral tendon suffered in a March 24 Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., while attempting to rob a home run.

“I love Eloy,” Sox catcher Seby Zavala said Sunday. “He’s a joy to have around. He brings the energy every day. That’s what we want. That’s what we need. Eloy’s bat, it’s one of a kind. It’s going to definitely help us.”

The original timeline had Jiménez sidelined for five to six months. He was cleared to resume baseball activities on June 14 and started the rehab assignment, first with Class A Winston-Salem, on July 10.

He’s slashing .289/.327/.467 with two home runs and four RBIs between Winston-Salem and Charlotte.

He earned an AL Silver Slugger Award in 2020 after finishing second on the team in doubles (14), home runs (14), RBIs (41) and slugging percentage (.559).

“Slowly getting healthy, getting our guys back, and (Monday) is the first step of that,” Sox pitcher Lance Lynn said Sunday. “We’re looking forward to having him back. We haven’t seen him in a while. I think everyone is excited just to see him.”

In the corresponding move, the Sox optioned infielder Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte.

