Felix Hernandez back on the mound, vying for spot with O's

"I didn't pay attention to that. I just go out there and compete," he said. "I think it was 88 top, but it's the first day after a year off."

Hernández turns 35 next month. He hasn't been an All-Star since 2015. In 2018, he went 8-14 with a 5.55 ERA, and the following year he was 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA. That was the end of his run in Seattle.

He caught on with the Braves last year and pitched well during spring training, but he ended up opting out of the coronavirus-shortened season.

Now he's competing for a spot with the Orioles, who certainly have room for improvement on the mound. Baltimore's starters had a 5.09 ERA last season, and that was actually an improvement from 5.57 in 2019.

Hernández's walk rate went up a bit in his last few seasons with Seattle, and he mentioned the walks as a concern from his start Saturday. Hernández pitched a perfect first inning but walked two in the second, and both of those runners scored.

"I don't throw that many walks. I'm the guy that attacks the strike zone and goes after hitters," Hernandez said. "It's going to change after that."

At this point, though, Hernández is just happy to be back on the mound and in a position to improve.

"It was good. I was happy that I had a chance to pitch again after a year off," he said. "The result could have been better, but I'm happy with it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.