For Andrew and Austin Romine, playing together on the Chicago Cubs is a blessing

Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine sat on the wooden bench in the visitors dugout at Great American Ball Park, picked up his bat and took half practice swings back and forth as he stared out at the field where the Cincinnati Reds were taking batting practice.

Parked next to him was his older brother, Andrew, the two chatting as they waited for the Cubs to take the field to stretch. The quiet moment together was a rarity for the brothers: They are big-league teammates for the first time in their careers. Not since an Arizona Fall League All-Star Game in 2010 had the Romine brothers played together.

Now reunited on the Cubs, they’ve made history in the process.

On Tuesday, the Romines became the first brothers to be in the same starting lineup for the Cubs in 127 years, the last occurrence coming on May 8, 1894, with Kid and Lew Camp. This after they became the first brother battery in the majors since Larry and Norm Sherry for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 1962, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The unlikely pairing featured Andrew, who shifted from shortstop to pitcher, throwing to Austin in the ninth inning of Thursday’s blowout loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Andrew kept a baseball from that game and also was given the lineup card.

Although it didn’t happen under ideal circumstances, they appreciated manager David Ross giving them that moment.

“Kudos to Rossy for letting us do that,” Austin told the Tribune this week. “It’s something that my brother and I will have forever, and it’s something that we can look back and tell our kids that, hey, we got to play catch in the big leagues together.

“You understand that you’re out there to get some outs and get the game moving, but we had some fun with it, had a little laugh when we got back to the dugout.”

Amid a challenging stretch for the organization, there haven’t been many uplifting or joyful moments. The Cubs snapped a season-high 12-game losing streak Tuesday with a 2-1 victory behind Kyle Hendricks’ six innings of one-run ball and are now 3-15 since the trade deadline. Austin went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the win, while Andrew finished 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

The last six days, dating to Austin’s activation from the injured list Thursday, have given the Romines a unique opportunity to experience what each other is like in the clubhouse and dugout. Ross loves the edge and grit he has seen from the brothers, calling those attributes refreshing from two players who have been around the game for a while.

Ross had to figure out where to put the Romines in the batting order Tuesday, settling on Austin in the No. 7 spot followed by Andrew against Reds starter Victor Gutierrez. Ross joked about whether his decision on who would hit in front of the other would start an argument between the brothers and lead to a conversation in his office.

“I tried to do all my homework on that, but I’ll let them figure that out,” he added with a laugh. “They’ve been great. It’s kind of cool to have that dynamic, and to write those guys in the lineup together (Monday) night after a tough day put a smile on my face for sure.”

Baseball runs in the Romines’ blood — their father, Kevin, played 331 games as an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox from 1985 to 1991 — and a chance to play with Austin, 32, was one of the reasons Andrew, 35, signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs in the offseason.

“A lot of people haven’t done that as brothers, so to be on the same team, it’s one of those things that you can check off the list for our careers,” Andrew told the Tribune on Tuesday. “It’s been fun to to hear him talk baseball and his point of view because what he sees as a catcher and what I see as an infielder or outfielder or wherever I am is totally different, so our conversations can be pretty long about the smallest thing that’s happening in a game.

“There’s still insight that I get from him because he has a different point of view or a different mentality, and I’m sure it’s the other way around too.”

Austin’s hard work away from the team helped make this experience possible. A left wrist sprain caused him to miss 95 games since late April, and that was preceded by a two-week stint on the injured list at the beginning of April with a right knee sprain.

There were moments leading up to the past week when the thought of playing with Andrew in the majors flitted through Austin’s mind. That possibility became much more real when the Cubs promoted Andrew on July 30 after the team’s flurry of trade-deadline moves.

But there were no guarantees it would become a reality because of Austin’s wrist injury. He wasn’t sure what the recovery process would entail when the injury happened in April, but he knew it would take a long time to heal. He made sure to stick to the Cubs’ plan over the weeks and months to ensure he had a chance to play again this season.

At the time Andrew was called up, Austin had appeared in only two rehab games in the Arizona Complex League.

“When you have moments to yourself, it definitely creeps into your mind, but it was a struggle to get back here,” Austin said. “Going through a torn ligament in the wrist is not easy to get taken care of. But the staff down there (in Arizona) got me straight and got me back here to give me the opportunity to play with my brother, so thanks to them.

“My goal was to get back at some point in this year and get back to the organization that gave me a shot to come here (in the offseason). So I feel like I owe them a little more.”

The brotherly dynamic, of course, never goes away despite, up until this year, seasons apart. Although that vibe remains strong, they are also focused on the task at hand. The closing weeks of the season represent an opportunity to showcase their talent on the field and value within the clubhouse while embracing the time together.

“It’s something rare in the game that doesn’t happen very often, so we’re very fortunate to be in the same place and get to experience this and we’re just enjoying it,” Austin said of playing with Andrew. “Every game you get to watch him play when he’s in there, so it’s fun to be able to not have to go and look at the box scores and see how he’s doing. You live it every day. It’s been a blessing.”

