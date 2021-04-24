Gant sharp for 6 innings, Cards send Reds to 6th loss in row

Genesis Cabrera pitched the seventh, and Giovanny Gallegos finished the three-hitter for his first save.

"We've got a good bullpen, a deep bullpen," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "We pass the ball around. They threw the ball very, very well."

The Reds lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Wade Miley (2-2) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings.

"Obviously, we're aware of our record and what's happened the last six games," Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "We go out and compete the next day. There's no shortcuts to it. I wish there was an easy way out but there never is. It's just April 24. We have a long, long way to go. That's just a fact and it's a good thing."

Arenado hit an RBI single in the first.

The Cardinals added a run in the sixth when Knizner doubled off the left-field wall.

Knizner just missed a home run as his ball just missed clearing the fence.

"I thought I got enough," Knizner said. "I'll have to get with our strength coach and hit the weight room a little bit harder tomorrow and see if I can get a little more pop in my bat and get that thing over the wall next time,"

TRAINER'S ROOM