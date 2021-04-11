García homers again, Brewers beat Cardinals 9-3

St. Louis newcomer Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single.

NEW TERRITORY

St. Louis C Yadier Molina batted in the cleanup spot on Sunday for the first time since June 2, 2017, when he went 0-for-3 in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Molina went 1 for 3 on Sunday and is hitting .367.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Milwaukee INF Jace Peterson made his first start of the season replaced Kolten Wong, who is on the 10-day injury list with an oblique issue. Peterson underwent cryotherapy on a sore thumb after spring training was completed. "It seems to be working," he said.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injury list with a right groin strain suffered during his first plate appearance on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (1-0, 0.00) will take on Chicago Cubs RHP Adbert Alzolay (0-,1, 7.20) in the first of a three-game series on Monday in Milwaukee. Peralta is 3-1 with a 3.78 ERA in seven lifetime appearances against Chicago.

Cardinals: RHP John Gant (0-0, 0.00) will face Washington RHP Erick Fedde (0-1, 27.00) in the opening game of a three-game series on Monday in St. Louis. Gant has not allowed a home run in his last 39⅓ innings, the longest current streak in the NL.

