Hamilton, Abreu homer as White Sox complete sweep of Orioles

Orioles starter John Means (4-1) was outdueled by Lynn. He allowed three runs and five hits while striking out four and allowing two walks. He came into the game with a 1.79 ERA.

Lynn was dominant but caught a break in the fifth inning. Chance Cisco hit a two-out single and Ryan McKenna followed with a double down the right-field line. The ball bounced out of play, making it a ground-rule double, which stopped Cisco from easily scoring. Lynn ended the inning by blowing a fastball by Cedric Mullins.

Hamilton homered with two outs in the fourth, and Abreu added a two-run shot in the fifth. It was Hamilton's first of the season and the first since he homered off the White Sox on Sept. 27, 2020, as a member of the Cubs.

Hamilton also showed off his glove in the sixth inning. White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer walked the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth. Franco hit a line drive to center off reliever Codi Heuer and Hamilton made a diving catch to save at least two runs. Heuer plunked Wilkerson to allow a run, but bounced back by striking out Ryan Mountcastle and forcing Sisco into a groundout.

In the first game, Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Evan Marshall pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for the save.