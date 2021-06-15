‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star Elisabeth Moss talks Wrigley Field return to full capacity: ‘It was awesome’

CHICAGO — “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss said she was one of the 39,000 people who watched the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, a day after Wrigley Field opened to full capacity for the first time since 2019.

“You would have thought it was a playoff game,” Moss told Jimmy Kimmel Monday while making a virtual appearance on his talk show. “Every strike 35,000 people were screaming. It was awesome.”

Moss — a longtime Cubs fan, thanks to family ties to the area — is in town shooting a new Apple TV Plus series, “Shining Girls.” She plays a Chicago reporter in the thriller, but it was Kimmel who was grilling her about her Chicago food favorites.

“I like to get a bag of peanuts, go to town on those,” Moss said about her Wrigley Field routine. “There’s also the Chicago dog, obviously, although I am a bit of a traitor because I do like ketchup on my hot dogs, and you’re not supposed to have ketchup on your hot dogs in Chicago. It’s just mustard.”

This was news to Kimmel, who said he thought Chicagoans like to put ketchup on hot dogs — a move that is “unacceptable.” “My ex-wife was from Chicago ... If we had been able to work through that maybe it would have gone better,” Kimmel said about his ex-wife, Gina, who hails from Hoffman Estates.

Kimmel and Moss bonded over their appreciation of deep dish pizza. Moss said she is a fan of Pizzeria Uno and Due. “I went to Uno, Due, Gino’s East,” Kimmel said about his last visit to Chicago. “I found Lou Malnati’s to be the best to my liking as far as Chicago pizza goes. Yes, I like that one the best. I thought it was the clear winner.”

The Cubs on Monday began playing a four-game series against the New York Mets, which is Kimmel’s team. “The Mets and the Cubs have a similar DNA in that we’re kind of long-term losers with an occasional glimmer of light,” he said. “I think you have to have a certain amount of low self-esteem to be a fan of either one of the teams.”

