Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers

Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.

Matthew Boyd (2-4) gave up four earned runs in six innings. He is 0-3 in his last five starts.

The Cubs scored in the third with some alert baserunning. With runners on first and second and one out, Kris Bryant beat out a possible 4-6-3 double play and Happ kept going from second, hustling home ahead of first baseman Schoop's throw to the plate.

"(Happ) was a big part of our success today, and I'm sure everyone will remember the homer, but that first run was a huge play," Ross said. "That was a bang-bang play at first and he kept running, so we turn that into a run and give Kyle a chance to settle into the game."

Happ made it 2-0 in the fourth with a two-out bloop over the infield, turning it into an RBI double when the Tigers didn't cover second.

"When you've got a guy pitching that well against you, you can't do anything to make it harder on yourself," Hinch said. "There were a few times where we gave them an extra out or an extra 90 feet and it came back to hurt us."