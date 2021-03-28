How Adbert Alzolay gives the Chicago Cubs rotation a different look — and why the team is going against some starting pitching trends

Alzolay believes he can be the type of starting pitcher who can consistently pitch into the sixth and seventh innings. He is still building up arm strength but thinks he’s getting close to where he can go deeper into a game without losing his velocity or the shape of his pitches. Even if the Cubs monitor and limit how many innings he pitches at the start of the season, Alzolay gives the rotation a much-needed different look. His fastball averaged 95 mph last year while his slider, a pitch he has continued to develop since focusing on it at the alternate site last year, has proved effective during the spring.

“He’s got a four-pitch mix that we really like and we feel like he’s trending in the right direction with everything,” Ross said. “All the work he put in last year and what he’s done this spring and bouncing back from a couple tough outings, and it hadn’t been really fazing him.

“I just like the stuff. It’s something that we don’t really have in our rotation and it’s nice for a guy that you see put in a lot of hard work and get rewarded and have a chance to really help us.”