How an epic Chicago Cubs collapse led to the biggest 24-hour roster dump in franchise history

It started with a familiar cackle on June 11 in the back of the Wrigley Field press box and ended seven weeks later with tears shed in the visitors’ dugout at Nationals Park.

The story of the 2021 Chicago Cubs, who went from potential trade-deadline buyers to dismantling the championship core, won’t be the subject of any quickie books or “30 for 30″ documentaries.

It’s a brief but important chapter in Cubs annals that might take years to fully assess, and many fans still are trying to process their feelings after the abrupt departures of the Big 3 — Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez — and others.

Here’s a brief synopsis of how an epic Cubs collapse led to the biggest 24-hour roster dump in franchise history.

Top of the heap

The Cubs were on a roll heading into a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on June 11 at Wrigley Field. It was the first home game with 100% capacity as the city reopened and lifted restrictions from COVID-19 regulations.

“Not only is it great for the fans,” Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts said, “but, yeah, it will give us more financial flexibility this summer.”

The Cardinals led 5-4 in the sixth inning when Rizzo and Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon engaged in a 14-pitch at-bat that ended with Rizzo’s game-tying home run. Watching from the third row of the Wrigley Field press box as he waited to perform during the seventh-inning stretch, actor Bill Murray let out a cackle we’ve heard in many of his movies.

“When was the last time you heard that noise?” Murray said as he soaked in the atmosphere.

The Cubs won 8-5 in a game Rizzo compared to 8-8-88, the first night game at Wrigley. They went on to sweep the Cardinals on “Sunday Night Baseball,” improving to 11 games over .500 to negate their woeful April start. With the Cubs now realistic pennant contenders, the big question was whom would President Jed Hoyer acquire by July 30 for the stretch run.

Beginning of the end

After a brief stumble, Zach Davies and relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined for a no-hitter on June 24 in a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to start the road trip on a strong note. Kimbrel had no idea it was a no-hitter until the players began celebrating around him.

“Tep ran out there and whispered in my ear, ‘You have no idea what happened,’ and then Javy (Báez) put me in a headlock,” Kimbrel said. “I knew pretty fast what had just happened.”

The Cubs were tied with the Milwaukee Brewers at the top of the National League Central, and the unheralded bullpen Hoyer had assembled was leading the way. A roller-coaster season was on a high again, and Cubs fans began thinking it could be a special season.

But the next night, Tepera and Tommy Nance both served up two-run home runs in a four-run eighth inning of a 6-2 loss to the Dodgers, which knocked the Cubs out of a first-place tie.

In Game 3 of the series, manager David Ross called on rookie Keegan Thompson, who threw 1⅓ innings the previous night, instead of Kimbrel in a 2-2 game in the ninth. Cody Bellinger homered with two outs to give the Dodgers a walk-off win. Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 in eight innings in the finale on “Sunday Night Baseball,” and the Cubs suddenly were three games behind the Brewers heading into their showdown in Milwaukee.

‘Do you believe in this group and what they can do?’

The Cubs entered the Brewers series hitting .186 in June, the fourth-lowest average of any team in any calendar month.

Rizzo was on the bench with a recurring back issue, and Ross rested Willson Contreras, penciling in only one hitter — Bryant — who was batting over .244. The Cubs battled back on a Patrick Wisdom homer to tie the game at 4-4, only to have Tepera and Trevor Megill implode during a 10-run eighth inning in a 14-4 loss.

Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cubs the next night to run their losing streak to five games and push them back to being potential sellers.

“First of all, I don’t buy or sell,” said Ross, adding the front office was watching the team “with an eye on, ‘Do you believe in this group and what they can do?’ ”

The next day the Cubs scored seven first-inning runs in the series finale to … oh, wait. Starter Jake Arrieta promptly gave up six runs in less than two innings, and the Brewers scored eight runs in the fourth off Rex Brothers and Nance. Infielder Eric Sogard was called upon to pitch the ninth in the 15-7 loss, his second appearance in the series.

The Cubs went on to get swept in Cincinnati, scoring five runs in three one-run losses, ending the road trip with nine straight defeats and heading home trailing the Brewers by 8½ games in the NL Central.

‘Life comes at you fast’

After beating the Cubs 13-2 in the opening game of the homestand, again with Sogard pitching in relief, the Philadelphia Phillies knocked out Arrieta in the second inning of Game 2, taking a 7-0 lead in a 15-10 win.

The Cubs lost 11 straight, their longest skid since a 12-game streak in 2012, the first year of the rebuild. They finally ended the streak on July 7, and one day later Hoyer announced his plans had changed in the previous 11 days.

“We were certainly on the buy side of this transaction and everyone was calling about that,” he said. “Now obviously people are calling to see which people are available, so it’s a very different scenario than we expected. Life comes at you fast. Eleven days ago, this is not where we were at mentally.”

Speculation on who would stay and who would go heated up. Several national writers predicted Bryant and Kimbrel were goners, while Báez and Rizzo would stay. Bryant was asked about that possibility by Joe Buck while mic’d up at the All-Star Game, sending him into a media cocoon to start the second half.

“I don’t see myself playing anywhere else,” Rizzo had said June 4 in San Francisco.

But now all bets were off.

The last hurrah

Joc Pederson was dealt to the Atlanta Braves before the opening game of the second half, igniting the sell-off. Tepera was traded to the Chicago White Sox on July 29, and Rizzo was sent to the New York Yankees after that day’s game with the Reds.

“My whole life I grew up here,” Rizzo said. “But all good things come to an end.”

Bryant, Báez and Kimbrel were all gone in the final hours before the July 30 trade deadline — and the last hurrah was over. TV cameras caught Bryant in the dugout of Nationals Park in an emotional embrace with hitting coach Anthony Iapoce.

Hoyer defended the decision to hold a massive fire sale after failing to reach extensions with any of the Big 3.

“I know we put our best foot forward and I’m proud of the offers we made,” he said.

New world order

With Cubs fans still in shock over the developments, Rizzo homered in his first two games with the Yankees, Báez homered in his debut with the New York Mets, and Bryant did likewise in his debut with the San Francisco Giants.

An era ended on the North Side, but the three heroes of the 2016 World Series champions found out there is indeed life after the Cubs. Meanwhile, the new Cubs will try to pick up the pieces.

It took only 11 days for the Cubs to destroy a season that seemed to have so much promise and less than 24 hours for Hoyer to dismantle the core.

Now the onus is on Hoyer to convince Cubs fans that the future remains bright. It’s a tall task that ultimately will define his legacy.

