How fans can get tickets to Chicago White Sox and Cubs games this year — and what teams are doing to maintain safety

If a ticket is canceled because of a decrease in capacity at the stadium or in the number of home games at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox will credit accounts for future purchases or refund the money.

“We believe this is a moment when baseball can indeed serve our fans and our communities again as we all hope for a gradual return to normal,” Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “It’s why we applaud Mayor Lightfoot, the leadership role she and Governor Pritzker have played for our city and state, and the decision today — guided by an unwavering commitment to public health and safety — to allow fans to return to Guaranteed Rate Field for opening day.”

The Sox are committed to “playing it safe” at the ballpark and have protocols similar to many of the Cubs rules. They also have a mandatory mask policy, cashless transactions and a no-bag policy aside from medical bags, small clutch purses and diaper bags.

In addition to guidelines at the stadium, the Sox will conduct contact tracing before the game by submitting ticket holder information to city and state health officials.