It’s not too early to have concerns about the Chicago Cubs offense. Here are 5 statistics that help explain their struggles at the plate.

81.3% Z-Contact%

When the Cubs are swinging at pitches in the strike zone, they aren’t connecting at a good clip. Z-Contact% measures the rate at which a hitter made contact on pitches within the zone. Even when the Cubs are identifying pitches in the strike zone to swing at, they aren’t producing even league-average results.

The Cubs’ 81.3% Z-Contact% ranks 27th in the majors and last in the NL. (The underachieving New York Yankees sit 28th at 80.8%.) Given the Cubs’ strikeout and contact inconsistencies — their overall Contact% is second-lowest in the majors — their low in-zone contact rate isn’t too surprising. The Cubs are closer to the league average in called strikes and BB%, so they have been OK identifying balls and strikes. But when they are getting hittable pitches in the zone, they’re failing to connect.

The balls the Cubs do put in play place them among the top 10 in average exit velocity, Barrel% and HardHit%, reflecting well-struck balls. Those are encouraging trends if the Cubs can improve on their contact rate in the strike zone.

2 hitters in top 30 of weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+)

As bad as the Cubs offense has been through 15 games, there has been a bright spot in the lineup. Two, actually.