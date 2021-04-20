It’s not too early to have concerns about the Chicago Cubs offense. Here are 5 statistics that help explain their struggles at the plate.

Too often the Chicago Cubs are fighting hard to score runs.
The Cubs hoped an experienced lineup, featuring newcomer Joc Pederson and three star players in walk years, would yield more consistent production. Fifteen games into the season, the Cubs (6-9) are trying to get the offense on track.
In the context of a 162-game season, it’s still early. But this is a veteran group with talented hitters who are collectively underperforming. It’s not too early to have valid concerns about the Cubs offense.
Time is not on the side of an organization that could face tough decisions as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. Figuring out what to do with core pieces remaining from the 2016 World Series champions — with an eye on what comes next for the franchise as free agency awaits Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez — will not be an envious position.
The Cubs have scored more than four runs only three times in 15 games, their 3.4 runs per game is the third-worst average in the majors and their minus-23 run differential was second-worst entering Monday. And those numbers are bolstered by a 13-run outburst in Saturday’s win against the Atlanta Braves.
Evaluating what has gone wrong for the offense manifests in multiple areas, though it hasn’t all been bad, at least on an individual level. Here’s a look at five telling statistics that help explain the Cubs’ issues.
.192 batting average
Between their 49 walks, which ranked 17th in the majors through Sunday, and their 14 hit-by-pitches, which were tied for first, the Cubs are finding ways to get on base.
They’ve relied on situational hitting, too, recording six sacrifice flies (tied for second) and three sacrifice bunts (tied for fourth). But those approaches can’t be the only source of production. The Cubs’ inability to drive in runs with hits — let alone to get men on base that way — is problematic. They have the lowest batting average in baseball at .192, and those struggles become magnified with runners in scoring position (.137).
When most of the lineup is slumping, that’s difficult to overcome.
.226 Batting Average on Balls In Play (BABIP)
The ball not bouncing the Cubs’ way hasn’t helped either.
Their .226 BABIP is also last in the majors. The statistic measures how often balls in play land for hits, excluding home runs. A .300 BABIP is typically considered average. Other factors can impact BABIP: defense, talent and luck. FanGraphs details BABIP extensively, and as with many advanced metrics, a bigger sample size provides a more accurate picture of the data and trends.
The Cubs’ low BABIP hints at an offense producing lower-than-average quality of contact. But posting a .226 BABIP over a full 162-game season is unlikely. Aside from last year’s 60-game schedule, the lowest BABIP a team has produced since 2015 was .276 by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017. More than one-third of teams are currently below that mark, though few have a BABIP has pronounced as the Cubs’, who are coming off a .270 BABIP in 2020 and a .297 mark in 2019.
At some point, the Cubs should have a course correction that results in more hits and by extension more runs. They must hope that happens sooner than later before a tough first two weeks turns into an extended poor start.
28.2% strikeout rate
Drawing walks certainly helps an offense. They drive up the opponent’s pitch count and create stressful innings for pitchers while creating run-scoring opportunities. But those advantages only go so far. Hitters still need to put the ball in play; otherwise, baserunners are wasted.
And that’s where the Cubs’ strikeout problems come into play. Their 28.2% strikeout rate is last in the National League and third-worst in baseball. It’s hard to win when a team strikes out this frequently. The Cubs’ propensity to strike out becomes more pronounced when runners are in scoring position (31.7%).
Báez’s strikeout rate is most concerning. His 27 strikeouts lead the majors, and he has struck out in 45% of his plate appearances. Conversely, Báez has walked only once this season. Pederson (29.8%), Jason Heyward (29.6%) and Ian Happ (27.1%) are also dealing with strikeout issues, though Happ’s K% is slightly below his career mark entering the season. Heyward’s K% is uncharacteristically high after he averaged 16.2% the last five years for the Cubs.
Expecting the Cubs offense to overcome four hitters battling strikeout woes is a challenging, and perhaps unrealistic, task. The Cubs need to put more balls in play.
81.3% Z-Contact%
When the Cubs are swinging at pitches in the strike zone, they aren’t connecting at a good clip. Z-Contact% measures the rate at which a hitter made contact on pitches within the zone. Even when the Cubs are identifying pitches in the strike zone to swing at, they aren’t producing even league-average results.
The Cubs’ 81.3% Z-Contact% ranks 27th in the majors and last in the NL. (The underachieving New York Yankees sit 28th at 80.8%.) Given the Cubs’ strikeout and contact inconsistencies — their overall Contact% is second-lowest in the majors — their low in-zone contact rate isn’t too surprising. The Cubs are closer to the league average in called strikes and BB%, so they have been OK identifying balls and strikes. But when they are getting hittable pitches in the zone, they’re failing to connect.
The balls the Cubs do put in play place them among the top 10 in average exit velocity, Barrel% and HardHit%, reflecting well-struck balls. Those are encouraging trends if the Cubs can improve on their contact rate in the strike zone.
2 hitters in top 30 of weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+)
As bad as the Cubs offense has been through 15 games, there has been a bright spot in the lineup. Two, actually.
Bryant and Willson Contreras have consistently been the Cubs’ best hitters (with an honorable mention to Rizzo). The Cubs haven’t been able to get rolling despite their performances. It’s hard to expect the offense to produce when it largely has centered on two hitters. Rizzo’s production over the last five games (9-for-18 with four extra-base hits) is encouraging, and Báez has sprinkled in six extra-base hits, including four home runs, amid his contact problems.
As their teammates try to get on track at the plate, Bryant and Contreras lead the Cubs in most offensive categories. They are tied for the team lead with fivehome runs. That already exceeds Bryant’s 2020 total (four) in 94 fewer plate appearances.
The Cubs are one of only five teams whose lineup features at least two players among the top 30 in weighted Runs Created Plus; 100 wRC+ is the league average. Contreras (170 wRC+) and Bryant (166) are tied for 19th and 27th, respectively. The offense’s collective struggles are overshadowing a good start by Contreras and Bryant.