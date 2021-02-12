 Skip to main content
Jake Arrieta is returning to the Chicago Cubs on a 1-year, $6 million deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are bringing Jake Arrieta back on a one-year, $6 million deal.

A source confirmed the deal Friday night, pending a physical.

Arrieta, who won the 2015 National League Cy Young Award with the Cubs and was a key part of the rotation that led them to their 2016 World Series title returns after a stint in Philadelphia, where he went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA after signing a three-year, $75 million deal.

While Arrieta, who turns 35 in March, might not be the pitcher he was in 2016, he'll slide into the rotation along with Kyle Hendricks, Alec Mills and Trevor Williams, giving the Cubs a veteran presence.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported the reunion.

