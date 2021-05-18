Javier Báez does a PSA for Walgreens to encourage getting the COVID-19 vaccine

It has been hard not being able to leave his house much, Báez said, but now that he is fully vaccinated, his close friends and nephews will be able to visit. Those factors all played a role in his vaccine decision.

“It was the smartest thing and the safest thing that we could do for our family and closest friends,” Báez said.

Even though he is vaccinated, Báez still wears a mask and maintains distance from certain people because he knows everyone hasn’t been vaccinated or they might be skeptical about getting it.

As Báez takes a public role in advocating for people to take the vaccine, the Cubs are seemingly stuck in limbo, unable to reach the 85% vaccination threshold among Tier 1 personnel to loosen the MLB protocols. Cubs manager David Ross and Bryant both sounded pessimistic Friday that the team will hit that mark. Báez said the goal is still for the Cubs to get to the 85% rate while acknowledging it’s a personal choice.

“It’s not obligatory, but I believe in it,” Báez said. “I feel safe. I still wear my mask, but I think that’s smart. The smart thing to do is to take it.”

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney lauded Báez for stepping forward and being willing to participate in the PSA.

“It’s really just a continuation of the same effort, which is throw every bit of our organization’s resources toward beating the virus and supporting our community and it’ll help the outcome,” Kenney told the Tribune on Friday. “Javy getting involved is just awesome and we are massively appreciative of him.”

