Javier Báez sits out his 2nd straight game for the Chicago Cubs with a bruised right thumb but hopes to be back in the lineup Tuesday

As soon as he took off running in pursuit of a foul ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez knew the game situation suggested it wasn’t worth going all out for it.

But as he got closer to the wall down the left-field line during the ninth inning Saturday, Báez saw the ball getting closer. So he kept after it despite that level of aggressiveness not being necessary with the Cubs leading 7-2. Báez partially fell over the foul ledge and failed to make the catch, whacking his right thumb on the thick wire of the foul net in the process. He visibly shook his right hand while running back to his position.

Although he stayed in the game, Báez was not in the Cubs lineup for a second consecutive game Monday as they opened a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“I was ready for the play, and I didn’t catch the ball,” Báez said before Monday’s game. “I’m just mad about it. (My thumb) doesn’t feel that bad, but I don’t like to be out with small things like this, you know?”

This is the second time in the last week Báez is dealing with soreness in his right thumb area, though the affected areas are different. He did not play during the three-game series in San Diego after the vibration from hitting a ball off the end of his bat in the June 6 series finale in San Francisco caused swelling and soreness in a fatty tissue area around the base of the thumb.

Báez now is dealing with a bone bruise located around the middle knuckle stemming from his venture into the stands.

Cubs manager David Ross doesn’t sound too concerned about Báez’s thumb issue keeping him sidelined long. The Cubs want to make sure Báez feels comfortable and don’t want him having any issues squeezing and throwing a baseball or holding a bat and not being able to handle the vibration from making contact.

Ross said if the Cubs were playing an important game in September or in the postseason, Báez likely would have been in the lineup Monday.

“When I hear good news that following day immediately is usually a good sign,” Ross said. “I don’t think it’s something that is major from what I’m hearing. ... The small areas always are kind of delicate. We’ll see.

“When you’re thinking about it, you’re not going to be very good. I know we’ve talked about that a number of times, like injuries, even when they’re small, play a big factor. Just little things you can make sure they’re cleared up.”

Báez, wearing a blue compression sleeve around his right thumb and hand, fielded grounders during batting practice. He planned to hit in the cage afterward to further test the thumb. Báez didn’t rule himself out from being able to pinch hit Monday, and he hopes to return to the lineup Tuesday.

“When I’m not in the lineup, everybody tells me that I (look) bored,” Báez said. “I’ve got to be doing something.”

While Báez is expected back sometime this week, four Cubs on the injured list keep taking steps toward rejoining the team.

Infielder Matt Duffy (lower back strain) should be heading out on a rehab assignment soon, if “everything continues to trend in the right direction,” Ross said. Infielders Nico Hoerner (left hamstring strain) and David Bote (dislocated left shoulder) hit pregame Monday, and Bote also took grounders.

And right-hander Trevor Williams (appendectomy) is throwing daily and will see a doctor later this week “to get the full go-ahead.” The Cubs will know more about Williams’ timeline after the checkup.

