Javier Báez sits with a sore hamstring for the Chicago Cubs’ series opener in Atlanta

The Chicago Cubs are playing it safe with shortstop Javier Báez.

Báez did not start Monday’s series opener in Atlanta against the Braves because of tightness in his hamstring. The issue cropped up Sunday afternoon during a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs manager David Ross and a trainer looked at Báez between the seventh and eighth innings Sunday, but he remained in the game after light jogging and stretching. He reached on a single in the bottom of the seventh.

Báez tested his hamstring Monday afternoon at Truist Park and still experienced tightness. He received treatment and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

“Feels like he could play,” Ross said Monday. “When I ever see hesitation like that from a player, I think it’s just safer to give him a day.”

Nico Hoerner got the start at shortstop and filled the leadoff spot for the Cubs. Báez is available to pinch hit but isn’t expected to be able to play in the field Monday.

Báez isn’t the only Cub banged up. Backup catcher Austin Romine went on the injured list with a left wrist sprain. Tony Wolters was recalled from the South Bend alternate site. Romine missed the first two weeks of the season because of a right knee sprain he suffered early in spring training.

The Cubs also optioned right-hander Jason Adam to South Bend before Monday’s game and recalled right-hander Trevor Megill. To make room on the 40-man roster for Wolters and Megill, they moved right-handers Rowan Wick and Jonathan Holder to the 60-day IL.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0