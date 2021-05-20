Jeremiah Paprocki, 21, revels in his dream-come-true job as the Chicago Cubs PA announcer: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’

“I was getting ready to go to the beach when I received a notification from a group page on Facebook saying that the position was open, so I started freaking out,” Paprocki said. “I was looking over the application. They wanted a video.”

Rather than send something from his work at UIC — where he was part of a rotation of students who worked the PA system for various sports and where he had filled in for former Chicago Bulls PA announcer Ray Clay on Flames men’s basketball games — he decided to record something new.

Within a half-hour or so, he had found a Cubs lineup online and his mom recorded him reading it in their hotel room. The application was soon on its way.

When the Cubs let Paprocki know via video chat that he was their new announcer, his mother — a Cubs parking attendant in the 1990s who raised Jeremiah as a single parent in Logan Square — wept in the next room.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” he said before Wednesday’s Cubs-Washington Nationals game, his third as the voice of Wrigley Field. “It’s truly an honor and a blessing.”