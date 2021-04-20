Joc Pederson says his early slump ‘kind of hit me by surprise’ after a sizzling spring training, but the Chicago Cubs outfielder is showing signs of busting out

Pederson said he felt better at the plate in his last three games. He’s pleased with how he has barreled the ball lately. It translated to three hits in his last 10 at-bats before Tuesday to accompany three walks and no strikeouts.

Ross said he has seen better swings from Pederson, even on balls he missed or fouled off. Pederson fouling balls back rather than down the third-base side is an indication his timing is better and he’s not as late on pitches.

“I think he’s been in a really good place,” Ross said. “He’s taking his walks, he’s still in the at-bat. He seems to be in a much better place the last couple of games and getting some results and getting in some really good counts, taking some pitches that are off the plate, some borderline pitches. It looks like he’s starting to command the strike zone really well as well.”

Looking back at his great production in the Cactus League, Pederson said it’s probably a good thing for a hitter to endure ups and downs during camp, something he didn’t really experience this year.