Joc Pederson says his early slump ‘kind of hit me by surprise’ after a sizzling spring training, but the Chicago Cubs outfielder is showing signs of busting out

In the midst of Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson’s torrid spring training performance, manager David Ross joked about bottling it and saving his hot bat for the regular season.
“If I could wrap him up and ship him off to Chicago and keep him right there, I would,” Ross said in mid-March.
Two and a half weeks into the season, Pederson hasn’t built off the stellar spring that saw him go 17-for-45 (.378) and lead all players with eight home runs and 19 RBIs.
Pederson hasn’t been alone in his struggles, part of a Cubs offense that is one of the worst in the majors. Even so, the Cubs signed him to a one-year deal believing the left-handed power hitter could give a different look to a lineup that otherwise returned nearly intact, especially with his success hitting fastballs.
Entering Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Pederson was 7-for-47 (.149) with one home run, one triple, four RBIs and a 52 OPS+. He hasn’t delivered the strong first impression he hoped for in his first season with the Cubs.
“But that’s life, that’s baseball. You’ve got to adapt, make some adjustments,” Pederson said Tuesday. “It kind of hit me by surprise, especially the way I was feeling during spring. But it’s a long season. It’s not how you start. So it’s easier said than done, but I’ve been grinding with our hitting coaches and just getting back to the basics of what’s made me successful.”
Pederson said he felt better at the plate in his last three games. He’s pleased with how he has barreled the ball lately. It translated to three hits in his last 10 at-bats before Tuesday to accompany three walks and no strikeouts.
Ross said he has seen better swings from Pederson, even on balls he missed or fouled off. Pederson fouling balls back rather than down the third-base side is an indication his timing is better and he’s not as late on pitches.
“I think he’s been in a really good place,” Ross said. “He’s taking his walks, he’s still in the at-bat. He seems to be in a much better place the last couple of games and getting some results and getting in some really good counts, taking some pitches that are off the plate, some borderline pitches. It looks like he’s starting to command the strike zone really well as well.”
Looking back at his great production in the Cactus League, Pederson said it’s probably a good thing for a hitter to endure ups and downs during camp, something he didn’t really experience this year.
“I mean, you never really want to struggle,” he said, “but you always want to kind of check yourself and have some checkpoints that, when things get a little bit out of whack, you know where to get back to and what changes might work, what changes don’t work and stuff like that. So it’s a hard game we play, but like I said, it kind of snuck up on me and that was a little frustrating.”
Pederson couldn’t pinpoint one reason things haven’t clicked for him. He suggested it’s a little bit of everything, and watching the lineup collectively struggle makes the personal slump feel worse.
“It’s not very fun when you’re sucking and you’re losing,” Pederson said. “It’s not fun. But you’ve got to enjoy the things you can and get back to the process and out of the results. Results drive us a little crazy at the start of the year.
“I know it was hard to watch the first two weeks or whatever, and it’s a lot harder on us not performing out there. That’s extremely frustrating.”
Pitchers have been attacking Pederson slightly differently than what he has seen for most of his eight years in the big leagues.
Between 2015 and 2019, 57% to 60% of the pitches thrown to Pederson were fastballs. That frequency decreased to 46.9% in 2020 and 2021. Instead, pitchers are using more breaking pitches (sliders and curveballs) against Pederson. It has been especially noticeable this season, when he’s seeing a career-high 34.3% breaking pitches.
The sample size from the last two years is still small compared with a full season, but it highlights the looks Pederson is getting at the plate. Eight of his 17 strikeouts in 2021 have come against sliders. He hasn’t faced as many curveballs this year, striking out twice on the pitch, but he tripled off one Sunday.
The Cubs need more than Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo to get the offense going. Pederson’s encouraging plate appearances heading into the series against the Mets is a chance for that stretch to be more than just a positive development.
“I definitely had a little bit of a strikeout bug, and it’s hard to pass that when you have it and things are moving fast,” Pederso said. “You feel it too a lot, but things are trending up. I like the direction we’re headed. It’s a long season. Just build on each pitch.”