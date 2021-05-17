Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber return to Wrigley Field in the Chicago Cubs’ 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals

Mission accomplished. The Cubs hit three home runs and scored five runs off Lester in 5⅓ innings en route to the victory. Jason Heyward (two-run homer), Willson Contreras (solo) and Javier Báez (solo) took Lester deep. The veteran lefty entered the game without allowing a home run in his first three starts (16 innings).

But it was a full-circle moment that put the Cubs ahead 1-0 in the first. Contreras — the catcher Lester has pitched to the most during his 16-year career with 99 starts — and Kris Bryant opened the inning with consecutive singles to put runners on the corners. Anthony Rizzo followed with a fly ball to another ex-teammate, Kyle Schwarber, in left field to bring home Contreras.

Schwarber enjoyed his first game back at Wrigley with a two-run homer against right-hander Adbert Alzolay in the fourth. The home run ball, which trimmed the Cubs’ lead to 4-3, landed back on the field courtesy of a fan and eventually made it to the Nationals dugout courtesy of Báez and Rizzo as a souvenir for Schwarber.

The Cubs aired a pregame video tribute to Schwarber, after which Ross presented him with a No. 12 from the Wrigley scoreboard. The team will play a tribute for Lester before Tuesday’s game.