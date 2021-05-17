Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber return to Wrigley Field in the Chicago Cubs’ 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let out a boisterous laugh when he heard the question.
How strange is it game-planning against former Cub and close friend-turned-opposing pitcher Jon Lester?
“It’s extremely, extremely awkward,” a smiling Ross said before Monday’s game versus the Washington Nationals, which the Cubs went on to win 7-3.
Ross called it business as usual in going over every detail about Lester and how to take advantage of him, just as the Cubs would for any starting pitcher they face. Lester’s six seasons in Chicago (2015-20) didn’t change that approach, regardless of how well Ross and the Cubs know him.
Although Ross couldn’t help but talk about his friend during the game-planning process.
“Our friendship creates a lot of conflict in my heart for sure,” Ross said.
Lester returned to Wrigley Field with 193 career wins, third among active pitchers, to accompany three World Series titles with the Cubs and Boston Red Sox.
“He’s got enough stats that will carry him throughout his life. I’m not worried about his career stats today. Today, we’re out to beat him,” Ross said. “I’ll have a beer with him at some point for sure. But today, we’ll try to keep him at 193 and wish him the best after today.”
Mission accomplished. The Cubs hit three home runs and scored five runs off Lester in 5⅓ innings en route to the victory. Jason Heyward (two-run homer), Willson Contreras (solo) and Javier Báez (solo) took Lester deep. The veteran lefty entered the game without allowing a home run in his first three starts (16 innings).
But it was a full-circle moment that put the Cubs ahead 1-0 in the first. Contreras — the catcher Lester has pitched to the most during his 16-year career with 99 starts — and Kris Bryant opened the inning with consecutive singles to put runners on the corners. Anthony Rizzo followed with a fly ball to another ex-teammate, Kyle Schwarber, in left field to bring home Contreras.
Schwarber enjoyed his first game back at Wrigley with a two-run homer against right-hander Adbert Alzolay in the fourth. The home run ball, which trimmed the Cubs’ lead to 4-3, landed back on the field courtesy of a fan and eventually made it to the Nationals dugout courtesy of Báez and Rizzo as a souvenir for Schwarber.
The Cubs aired a pregame video tribute to Schwarber, after which Ross presented him with a No. 12 from the Wrigley scoreboard. The team will play a tribute for Lester before Tuesday’s game.
Alzolay allowed three runs in five innings, though he had the pitch count (63 pitches) to go deeper. However, Ross opted to pinch-hit for him with a third time through the middle of the Nationals lineup looming and a chance to tack on a run in the fifth after a leadoff double by Ian Happ.