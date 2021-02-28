Jose Abreu arrives at White Sox camp after being delayed because of a positive COVID-19 test

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Jose Abreu received balloons as part of his arrival to Chicago White Sox camp.

The 2020 American League MVP quickly got to work, legging out a double as part of one of the team's morning drills. His day also included two singles in an intrasquad scrimmage hitting against coaches.

Abreu was back right where he wanted to be Saturday — on a field with his teammates.

The first baseman's spring training had been delayed because of a positive COVID-19 test.

"It was a very difficult process," Abreu said Saturday through an interpreter. "It was difficult for me but at the same time, what happened in this situation is when you realize who are really your friends and the people who love you and care about you. And I appreciate that. I got a lot of support from my family, first and foremost, my teammates with the White Sox, close friends. They gave me the strength to be able to pass through that really really difficult mark.

"I was by myself in the hotel room. It was difficult. But now, I'm good and now I'm back on the field and that's what I like. That important. It definitely was a very difficult moment, a moment where I could see the people who really care and love me. It gave the support and strength to get over it."