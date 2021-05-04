Kershaw goes 1 inning in shortest start, Cubs top Dodgers

The Cubs, who had lost seven of nine, coasted despite shortstop Javier Báez making three errors. Jake Marisnick homered for Chicago.

Kershaw hadn’t allowed four or more runs in an inning of a regular-season game since a four-run sixth against Philadelphia on Sept. 18, 2017. The only other time he allowed four or more in a first inning was on Aug. 28, 2008, when he got tagged for five at Washington.

Kershaw gave up a one-out double to Kris Bryant, and things unraveled for him from there.

Rizzo followed with an RBI single. Báez walked and Matt Duffy singled to load the bases before Bote drove a three-run double off the wall in left-center to make it 4-0.

“We’ve been putting together great at-bats,” Hendricks said. “Our guys have been battling. We’ve been in a good mindset and to go out and do that off him early was huge, the kind of pitcher he is.”

TRANSACTIONS

The Dodgers called up Luke Raley to serve as the 27th player for the second game, while the Cubs recalled right-handed pitcher Kohl Stewart from Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER'S ROOM