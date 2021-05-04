Kyle Hendricks is back in command in his best start of the season

The Cubs offense gave Hendricks a cushion to work with after a four-run first inning against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Hendricks felt he did a much better job with his intent pitch to pitch, and he credited catcher Willson Contreras for locking him in.

“The boys going out and putting up four runs early was huge to help me do that,” Hendricks said. “It gave me confidence to go attack, which I’ve been trying to do better, better first-pitch strikes, attacking the strike zone — just overall made a lot more good pitches.”

Before Tuesday’s start, part of Hendricks’ struggles stemmed from consistently missing bats. Hitters made too much contact in the zone, and when they did connect, they barreled the ball for damage. Harnessing better fastball command is key for any pitcher and especially for Hendricks, who at his best uses his fastball so well around the zone, which helps play up his secondary pitches.

Hendricks has worked to simplify and get back to reliably locating at the bottom of the zone. He explained the process includes getting better timing out of his glove and keeping his hand moving. Contreras told him he looked more like himself pitch to pitch.