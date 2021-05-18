Kyle Schwarber had the better night in the return of 2 ex-Chicago Cubs — and even received a sweet treat from Kris Bryant

Manager David Ross presented Schwarber with an innings window (12) from the old Wrigley scoreboard, a ceremony we’ve seen many times over the last few years with different returning players and various presenters.

And Cubs players and staff, from his old teammates to longtime clubhouse man Otis Hellmann, welcomed him back with pregame hugs and in-game treats, namely a Twix bar that Kris Bryant left in left field between innings.

“Definitely ate a Twix bar out on the field, and it led to a hit,” Schwarber said of his 407-foot, two-run homer to left-center. “I might have to eat a Twix (Tuesday). It was pretty good.”

It was a Little League kind of gesture that was made-for-Twitter and showed the kind of bond Schwarber had with his teammates.

“I looked at him like, ‘You crazy, man?’” Schwarber said. “It was a funny gesture and actually he texted me after the game and I sent him a shout back. … You form bonds from what we did and being able to play together for so long. Gave me a good little jab there.”

Schwarber theorized “the Twix calmed my nerves down or something like that,” opening the door to an endorsement deal. He has a future in marketing after baseball, or at least a job with Bryzzo Inc.