Mikolas hurt in return, Molina homers, Cards top Cubs 2-1

Mikolas was undergoing an MRI after the game.

““I have nothing substantial other than it’s in his forearm,” Shildt said. ”We're clearly hoping for the best and a positive return. I appreciate him being honest about how he felt.”

Mikolas allowed three hits in four innings, struck out three and walked one, falling behind in the first after he bounced a breaking ball off Joc Pederson's back foot with his second pitch. Willson Contreras hit a one-out single and Javier Báez had a two-out RBI single.

Mikolas was warming up to start the fifth, pitching to backup catcher Andrew Knizner while Molina was putting on his catcher's gear after making the last out of the fourth, when the pitcher grabbed his right elbow then looked toward the Cardinals dugout. An athletic trainer, pitching coach Mike Maddux and then Shildt came out.

Mikolas, who had thrown 59 pitches, left with what the team called right forearm tightness.

Daniel Ponce de Leon entered and retired five batters around a walk, Genesis Cabrera (1-1) struck out three of his four batters, Giovanny Gallegos gave up a one-out single and a walk in the eighth and Alex Reyes finished a five-hitter to remain perfect in 14 save chances.