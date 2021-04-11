More than 90% of the Chicago White Sox traveling party received a COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO — Danny Mendick thought of his team, his family and everyone around him when he decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Trying to be as precautious as possible,” the Chicago White Sox infielder said before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I think I can speak for the most of us that we want this to be gone.”

More than 90% of the Sox traveling party received a COVID-19 vaccine, general manager Rick Hahn said Sunday.

The Sox are still shy of Major League Baseball’s goal of 85% per team, but Hahn said the organization is on its way to reaching the mark.

“We are thrilled with where we are at,” Hahn said during a conference call. “We anticipate once we get access to initial vaccines, being able to easily surpass the 85% number in the coming weeks.”

Some COVID-19 protocols will be relaxed when 85% of players and primary field staff are vaccinated. For the Sox, that lists includes all Tier 1 employees in Chicago and at the alternate training facility in Schaumburg.