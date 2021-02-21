Nats' Strasburg: 'Numbness in my whole hand' led to surgery

The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and "basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand."
Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery.
The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month.
"Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I'm a lot further along than I have (been) in years past," the right-handed starter explained. "I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One."
That he was: The 32-year-old was throwing off a mound alongside teammates during Friday's workout.
"He's one of our workhorses. And not to see him out there was tough. But for me, if he was ever going to get hurt and ever fix an issue, last year would've been the time," manager Dave Martinez said. "I'm glad he got it fixed, and I'm glad he feels great."
Strasburg said the stop-start nature of last year's pandemic-affected schedule — spring training was stopped in March, then teams resumed preparations in July — was tough on his arm.
There was a period of uncertainty about when the so-called "summer camp" would start, so Strasburg would throw into a net to try to stay ready.
It was when things picked up again that the numbness first surfaced.
If I knew it was going to start when it did, I definitely would have just not picked up a baseball for some time," he said. "It ended up hurting me more than helped me."
Desmond opts out again: Colorado Rockies veteran outfielder Ian Desmond is opting out for a second straight season.
Desmond announced on his Instagram account that his "desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances. I'm going to train and watch how things unfold." He added "for now" in his statement to opt out, leaving the door open for a possible return.
The 35-year-old Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed in December 2016. He is scheduled to make $8 million this season. Colorado has a $15 million option for 2022 with a $2 million buyout.
Sanchez, Giants agree: Right-hander Aaron Sanchez finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, giving the club another experienced starter to join Johnny Cueto in the rotation.
The Giants said Sanchez could earn up to $2.5 million more in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 16 and 18 starts and $500,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26 games started. He has been plagued by injuries in recent years.
The 28-year-old Sanchez hasn't pitched since 2019, sitting out last year's shortened season while recovering from surgery on his pitching shoulder. He went 5-14 with a 5.89 ERA over 27 starts and 131 1/3 innings playing for Toronto and Houston.
A 2016 All-Star for the Blue Jays, he made only 20 starts in 2018 and eight starts the year before because of a blister and split fingernail.
The Giants cleared room on the 40-man roster for Sanchez by designating right-hander Trevor Gott for assignment.