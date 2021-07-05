Nico Hoerner is back for the Chicago Cubs, but he can’t solve all their offensive woes

Expecting Nico Hoerner’s return off the injured list would fix the Chicago Cubs offense is unrealistic.

That’s too much pressure to put on one player, let alone the 24-year-old second baseman with 90 games of big-league experience. The lineup missed the contact-hitting Hoerner since he went on the IL in late May with a hamstring injury. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his first game back Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

It’s not easy being forced to the sidelines with an injury when the team endures a challenging month.

“Obviously when you can’t control what’s happening on the field, it’s a little harder to just kind of make sense of because you’d like to be able to go back to things that you could have done yourself or things you can learn from,” Hoerner said Sunday, “and all I can really do to help the team was get healthy, and I feel really happy with that process.”

Aside from results, Hoerner hopes he can give the Cubs some energy. The Cubs certainly need some sort of spark, carrying a nine-game losing streak into their seven-game homestand, which begins tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies, to head into the All-Star break. After missing the past six weeks, he has a clean mental state.

“For me, it just definitely restores that sense of gratitude when you are playing the game and you’re on the field, especially in the major leagues, is a really special thing to be able to do,” Hoerner said. “I don’t think I’ve taken it for granted much before. But more than ever, when you’re hurt and you come back, you just kind of take a look up to the fans and everyone.”

Hoerner will give the Cubs lineup a different look as they try to fight through the slump. They are a better team with Hoerner regularly playing. But as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer noted over the weekend, the Cubs need to compete now when the team is dealing with injuries — losing contact hitters like Hoerner and Matt Duffy shouldn’t cripple an offense. That’s problematic.

As the Cubs continue to get healthy, any returning players can’t be seen as the only answer. It’ll take a collective effort to get out of this funk

“I know he’s wanted to help out,” manager David Ross said. “I don’t think there’s any added pressure for him. He just needs to come back and be himself. I don’t think any one person is going to be that type of savior.

“I know lots has been made of some of the injuries and stuff, but we’ve got plenty enough talent, and we’ve proven being able to win baseball games. We just have to do a better job in a couple areas.”

