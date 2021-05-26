Nico Hoerner is the latest in a run of Chicago Cubs to limp onto the 10-day injured list

Kris Bryant took over at first base for Rizzo, who said on a morning radio show Wednesday he was well enough to start. Nevertheless, Ross pulled him from the lineup because his back was again stiff.

“Rizz has a little low-back tightness, probably from sitting on his hotel-room couch talking to (WMVP-AM 1000′s) David Kaplan maybe — just kidding,” Ross said, noting Rizzo would be available to pinch hit.

“He tried to work it out. I don’t want to push it. … We’ll try to not have him on his feet with the quick turnaround with a day game” Thursday at PNC Park.

Bringing up Ortega rather than an infielder will fuel speculation Ross intends to let Bryant play third rather than the outfield when Rizzo is able to play first. But Ross was noncommittal.

“(Bryant is) playing good outfield and playing at an MVP level at the plate, so (it’s) ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ in my mind,” Ross said. “But, yeah, that’s definitely an option.”

David Bote, who started at third Wednesday, homered in the second inning to get the Cubs off to a 2-0 lead. So it’s understandable Ross might not want to tweak things just yet.