Oakland Athletics pitcher hospitalized after Sox game injury

Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt exited Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after getting struck in the head by Brian Goodwin’s liner back to the mound.

The scary moment occurred in the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in a game the Sox won 9-0.

Trainers immediately ran onto the field to attend to Bassitt, who was taken away on a cart.

The A’s tweeted that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” as he was transported to a hospital.

Bassitt, 32, has been one of the more productive pitchers in baseball this season with an American League-leading 12 wins. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

His big-league career began in 2014 with the Sox, who traded him to the A’s with Marcus Semien, Josh Phegley and Rangel Ravelo for Jeff Samardzija and Michael Ynoa on Dec. 9, 2014.

Tuesday’s game resumed with the bases loaded, no outs and Burch Smith on the mound. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, and Jake Lamb followed with a three-run home run for a 5-0 Sox lead.

José Abreu hit a three-run home run in the fourth. Tim Anderson added an RBI triple in the sixth.

Sox starter Reynaldo López allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four in five innings. López, Ryan Burr and Mike Wright combined to limit the A’s to four hits.

