Pederson, Happ, lead Hendricks, Cubs over Cardinals 12-3

ST. LOUIS — Joc Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game, Ian Happ got two hits during an eight-run burst in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-3 Friday night.

Pederson led off with a home run for the 22nd time in his career.

“He’s been a real sparkplug since he’s been back and manning the leadoff spot," Chicago manager David Ross said. "His at-bats have been quality. He’s a professional hitter. That was a big swing to get us started and really fire up the dugout.”

Kyle Hendricks (4-4) pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Cubs won in the first of 19 games between the NL Central rivals this season.

A crowd of 24,282, the largest this year at Busch Stadium, saw the division-leading Cardinals end their five-game home winning streak.

Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored three times for Chicago. Pederson, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in two runs.

“I was able to look for something over the plate and I was able to put it on the barrel," Pederson said.

