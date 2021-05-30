Pederson helps Cubs pound Reds 10-2 for 6th straight win

CHICAGO — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Saturday for their season-high sixth consecutive victory.

Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single for Chicago, which improved to 18-7 this month. It's the most wins for the team in May since it went 18-10 in 2016.

The 13-hit attack for the Cubs helped the team overcome the loss of David Bote, who separated his left shoulder on a slide into second in the fourth. Manager David Ross said Bote will get some tests done in the next couple days.

Chicago already was without position players Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, Nico Hoerner, Matt Duffy and Jake Marisnick due to injuries. But it still moved a season-high seven games over .500 at 29-22.

"Unfortunately we have had some injuries, but we have guys stepping up, guys ready, who come in and fill the job," Sogard said. "That's why we're continuing to win."

Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo (1-8) pitched five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss. Castillo, who started on opening day, became the first pitcher to drop seven consecutive decisions or starts for the Reds since Homer Bailey lost seven straight starts in 2018.