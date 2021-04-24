Piña's pinch-hit homer powers Brewers over Cubs

Piña's blast with one out in the seventh off Andrew Chafin (0-1) put the Brewers on top. Piña's second homer of the season drove in Wong, who led off with a single.

Heyward went deep against Devin Williams with two out in the eighth.

MOVING ON

The last time Brandon Woodruff faced the Cubs on April 13, Chicago's Ryan Tepera admitted he threw behind Woodruff as retaliation for the right-hander hitting Willson Contreras earlier in the game.

Woodruff faces the Cubs again in the finale of the three-game series, but said Saturday he's not thinking about the incident.

"I knew the questions would come, but I've put it behind me," he said. "I'm focused on going out and competing and doing my job."

ROSTER MOVES

The Brewers placed pitchers Brett Anderson (right leg) and Josh Lindblom (right knee) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Ray and right-hander Phil Bickford from the team's alternate site.

The Cubs optioned left-hander Kyle Ryan to their alternate site to make room for Alzolay.

TRAINER'S ROOM