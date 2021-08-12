Preparation in a ‘dream’ job is key for Miguel Cairo, who will handle the managing duties for the Chicago White Sox in tonight’s Field of Dreams game

Chicago White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo typically arrives at the ballpark around 12:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game.

He’ll dive into the starters, catchers, relievers and hitters.

“Everything,” Cairo said in an interview last week at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I just want to be prepared so when (manager Tony La Russa) asks me something, I’m always prepared with the information that he needs,” Cairo said.

Cairo will have a different role on Thursday, stepping in as the manager for the Sox with La Russa missing the game to attend his brother-in-law’s funeral. Cairo will handle the duties on the national stage as the Sox play the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams game (6 p.m., FOX) in Dyersville, Iowa.

Cairo is in his first season as the bench coach, a position he called “awesome.”

“A dream come true, to be right beside a Hall of Famer that I played for and to be part of his coaching staff is a dream come true,” Cairo said. “Learning so much. It’s amazing, all the learning experiences.”

The biggest lessons are tied to preparation.

“How well prepared he is before the game,” Cairo said. “How he plans who he’s going to use or what the game is dictating. The bench or the pitching that we have. It’s amazing how well prepared he is before he goes to battle.”

Cairo played 17 seasons in the big leagues, including parts of four seasons for La Russa with the Cardinals (2001-03 and 2007).

He worked as a special assistant to Cincinnati Reds general managers Walt Jocketty and Dick Williams from 2013-17. He also served as a coach on the Reds major-league staff in 2013.

Cairo spent three years as the infield coordinator in the Yankees minor-league system before joining the Sox staff. He’ll face his former organization Thursday, while guiding a Sox team with a 10½-game lead in the American League Central.

“It’s the fire, the energy, the conviction that they have,” Cairo said of the Sox players. “They know how to separate one day from another. They go out there and have fun. They know it’s a business, they know we’re here to win, they know what it takes to win.

“And I’m glad that I’m part of this organization and part of this team.”

Cairo appeared in the postseason six times (2001-02, 2004, 2009-10 and 2012) as a player. He said the key during August is to continue to show progress.

“Every month, from spring training to September, you want to be better in whatever you do,” Cairo said. “Hitting, defense, base running, pitching, catching, throwing to the bases. You want to be ready so when you go to those difficult games, whoever makes the fewer mistakes is the team that’s going to win.

“When you have two good pitchers, it’s whoever does the little things, that’s the team that’s going to win. Every month, we want to be better.”

Cairo also has that approach when it comes to his responsibilities.

“I love what I do,” he said. “I love coming to the ballpark. I love leaving the ballpark late because when you leave late, that means you won the game and it’s been a lot of wins. We hope we continue doing that. It’s fun. It’s something I love and I enjoy embracing being a better coach, too.”

