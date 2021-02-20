Price, Posey, MLBers who opted out for virus excited for '21

"We have to be very careful," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "I know it's been (3½) years since he's had Tommy John, but we want to keep him healthy."

The Mets have similar concerns for Stroman, a 5-foot-7 right-hander who tore a muscle in his left calf last July and opted out a few weeks later. Fiery and confident as always, Stroman thinks he's put in the work necessary to enter the season full bore.

"I never have to get ready because I stay ready," he said. "I'm ready to rock. I'm ready to go out there and throw 200-plus innings like I do every year. My preparations are elite."

An agreement between the league and union promised that players deemed high-risk for serious COVID-19 symptoms would still be paid in 2020 if they opted out. Those who weren't high-risk were still allowed to skip the season, but they had to forego their salaries.

For some players, the pandemic wasn't the only impetus for staying away.

Posey and his wife adopted twin girls last summer who were born prematurely, and the family had concerns about their well-being for reasons beyond COVID-19 — although that was certainly also a factor. He joked last week that he kept his arm in shape by throwing diapers.