Rafael Ortega took a long road to the Chicago Cubs. The journeyman outfielder is making the most of his opportunity.

At this time last year, Rafael Ortega’s big-league future was uncertain.

Ortega re-signed with the Atlanta Braves after the 2019 season and was part of their big-league camp in spring training. But once the pandemic put the 2020 season on hold for three months, the Braves didn’t invite Ortega to be part of their alternate site.

So Ortega played for Caribes de Anzoátegui in the Venezuelan Winter League as their regular center fielder shortly after signing a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs in November.

“It was pretty difficult at that period,” Ortega told the Tribune through an interpreter before Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. “I had the benefit of going to Venezuela, playing, kept myself active. ... So it was a particularly difficult time with challenges, but here I am right now.”

Cubs manager David Ross put Ortega in the leadoff spot Wednesday night, the first game he started there this season. He singled off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright to open the game and stole second to give the Cubs a runner in scoring position. Javier Báez struck out looking to end the inning.

Ortega hit an RBI triple in the third to put the Cubs ahead 1-0.

Catcher Willson Contreras led off in four of the first five games after the Cubs traded Joc Pederson, but Ross likes what Contreras brings with his at-bats in the No. 2 spot. He nearly homered in his first plate appearance Wednesday, robbed on a leaping catch by Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader.

“I’m just looking for a little bit something different to kind of get the offense rolling a little earlier, trying to mix it up,” Ross said. “I’ve seen a consistent at-bat (from Ortega) coming off the bench especially. He’s on the fastball. I see really good takes.”

Ortega earned more playing time with those professional at-bats. He brings a good energy to the field too. Ross said Ortega is fun to be around. He has possessed that type of energy since he was a kid in Venezuela and recalled being given the nickname “balita” (bullet).

“I’ve always been running around, always been energetic, always bringing that,” Ortega said. “I think that Ross and the team has noticed that in me, specifically, when I’m outside and catching fly balls in the outfield.”

The road to this point hasn’t been easy for the 30-year-old Ortega. The Cubs are the fifth big-league team for the journeyman outfielder. He appeared in 75 games for the Miami Marlins and Braves between 2018 and ’19 after appearing in a career-high 66 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016.

Ortega battled to get back to the majors after debuting at 21 for the Colorado Rockies in 2012, when he appeared in two games, going 2-for-4.

“He’s got a nice flat bat, I’ve seen a cutdown on the leg kick with two strikes and he’s putting the ball in play a lot,” Ross said. “I love some of the contact. I know there’s areas that he still has to improve. But I don’t ever question his intent when he’s in there and what he’s working toward.”

Ortega has been one of Ross’ go-to options off the bench, hitting .318 (7-for-22) in those situations. He credits the Cubs staff for helping him see and buy in to their vision for how he can be productive.

“It’s been a process and it hasn’t been easy,” Ortega said. “It’s been actually difficult at the beginning of my career. I would feel that I deserve or I would want to be that everyday player, not having a bench role, but I really appreciate that the Cubs ever since the beginning had this role laid out clearly.”

