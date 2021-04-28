Shortstop Javier Báez is out of the Chicago Cubs lineup for a 3rd straight game

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez launched a baseball that landed two rows shy of the left-field concourse at Truist Field.

The ball was one of more than a half dozen Báez smoked Wednesday during batting practice, the first time he participated in BP since tweaking his left hamstring Sunday. The swings were part of Báez’s pregame tests to gauge the status of his hamstring. For a third straight game, Báez was not in the lineup Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves. He is available to pinch hit.

But Cubs manager David Ross is encouraged with Báez’s progress. The Cubs want to see how Báez’s hamstring feels Thursday after Wednesday’s activity. Ross said “all signs are pointing to” Báez being back in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale in Atlanta if he doesn’t feel sore.

Kris Bryant returned to the lineup after sitting Tuesday to rest a right biceps issue he had played through for about a week after feeling something on a throw. He started in left field and hit fourth.

Ross was still awaiting reports on how Joc Pederson’s BP session went Wednesday at the alternate site in South Bend, Ind. Pederson (left wrist tendinitis) is getting swings in to test the injury.

Backup catcher Austin Romine won’t be rejoining the Cubs anytime soon. Romine, who went on the IL Monday, is dealing with a “significant” sprain in his left wrist, Ross said Wednesday. Romine is expected to be sidelined several weeks before he can resume baseball activities.

