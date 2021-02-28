Spring games begin with fans, new faces, moment for Mancini

Mancini took off his helmet to acknowledge a standing ovation that included the fans, the Orioles and the Pirates.

"It was amazing," he said. "I almost teared up a little bit, I'm not going to lie."

Moments later, the slugging first baseman, who turns 29 in a few weeks, lined a single to center field.

"It's almost a year to the day when I was last in a game, so it definitely felt like a moment where we came full circle a little bit," he said. "I thought more about everything that happened today than I have in a long time. I've mostly tried to in a lot of ways just move on and not think too much about last year. But today I ran through all the tough days that we had and really tried to appreciate and cherish today."

Spring games

CARDINALS 4, NATIONALS 4 (9): Arenado was hitless in two trips, striking out with two runners on in the first inning and flying out to center in the third. Flaherty surrendered three runs, four hits and three walks in an inning-plus of work.

Kyle Schwarber singled in two at-bats and scored a run in his first game with Washington. Erick Fedde, in line for the final spot in the starting rotation, loaded the bases in the first inning and gave up a run on a wild pitch to Arenado.