Sullivan: The long road to Carlos Rodón's no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox is a study in perseverance

But the Sox started their rebuild after his second season, trading Sale and Adam Eaton for prospects and going with youth. It also started Rodón's long journey fighting through injuries and playing on losing teams.

Just when it looked as if the Sox had started to turn the corner in spring training of 2020, he told the Tribune: "I'd like to be on a team that wins. I'm invested in that now. I'm like a Sox fan now — I'm invested."

The COVID-19 shutdown gave Rodón more time to rehab his arm last summer, but when he came up in late September he was used sparingly, leading to the decision to non-tender him. Manager Tony La Russa credited the Sox organization for bringing Rodón back when it easily could have cut the cord and moved on with their wealth of young arms.

"Carlos was a guy that was a very tough call for them," La Russa said. "We have a wealth of young pitchers, and they had to make a decision on rosters. But right away they engaged in conversations. They were a lot of persuasive points for us. We know him and we assured him. He had talked to Ethan and talked to Kenny and Rick. He was assured he would compete for a starting spot, which is what he wanted.

"I knew about it and was excited to get him, but I didn't work with him. I just reaped the benefits."