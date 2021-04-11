Taylor helps Royals top White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings

Merrifield also had a run-scoring single for Kansas City, which was shut out by Lance Lynn in a 6-0 loss in the series opener Thursday. Following a day off, Saturday's matchup was rained out.

After wasting prime scoring opportunities in the second and third, Chicago jumped in front when Leury García's liner got past leaping third baseman Hunter Dozier for a two-out RBI double in the fourth. Danny Mendick helped set up the run with a 10-pitch walk against Mike Minor.

Kansas City bounced right back in the fifth, tying it at 1 on Merrifield's two-out RBI single off Dylan Cease. The Royals had runners on first and second after Merrifield's second hit of the day, but Michael Kopech retired Benintendi on a bouncer to second to end the inning.

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson (strained left hamstring) remains on track to return this week, general manager Rick Hahn said. Anderson is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Thursday. ... Hahn said OF Adam Engel (strained right hamstring) is more likely to return during the team's next homestand than its upcoming six-game trip. "But again, these things have a way of evolving," Hahn said. Engel got hurt during spring training.

