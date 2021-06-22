The Chicago Cubs have the worst offense in MLB this month, and a tough 10-game trip awaits: ‘The more you struggle, the more you want success’

The Chicago Cubs knew this tough slate of games awaited them.

Between the quality of opponents and caliber of pitching, the Cubs offense was going to be challenged. Well, the June schedule has put a once-rolling lineup through a grinder. The Cubs’ offensive production has ranked last across multiple key categories — yes, even worse than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who snapped a 17-game losing streak Monday.

Entering Tuesday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians, the Cubs were hitting .182 with a .268 Weighted On-Base Average, 69 wRC+ and 27.8 K% this month. They’re not putting the ball in play much, and when they do, the Cubs aren’t collecting hits, a terrible combination that creates little margin for error for Cubs pitchers.

The Cubs looked to snap a dubious streak of run-scoring woes Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. They came into the game having scored three runs or less in a season-high nine consecutive games, totaling 16 runs in that span. The last time they produced a longer stretch of such run-scoring futility featured 11 straight games from April 29-May 9, 2006.

There isn’t just one hitter torpedoing the offense either. The collective struggles are pronounced, starting with Kris Bryant, who has cooled off after a hot two months to start the season, to shortstop Javier Báez and outfielders Ian Happ and Jason Heyward, both still trying to find a rhythm at the plate.

Bryant’s solo homer in the fourth inning Tuesday represented his first extra-base hit since June 4. He began the game batting only .123 in June with just one home run in 17 games. Bryant’s home run ended a career-high 48 at-bat extra-base-hit drought.

Manager David Ross noticed Bryant’s timing has been off as well as letting the ball travel a little too deep sometimes but felt he looked better in Monday’s loss to the Indians when he recorded two walks.

“I mean, there’s a big picture here that we can’t lose sight of a full season and getting off to a really good start that (Bryant) did and carried us for a long time,” Ross said Tuesday. “We’ve faced some really good pitching and it’s pitched him tough and made some really good pitches in big moments. That’s going to be part of the story throughout the season when you hit those good staffs and the good teams that are playing really well.

“When you’re putting up the numbers he’s putting up early on, the pitcher pays more attention, the catcher, the other team has dialed in when they’re in their meetings of, this is the guy that can’t beat us.”

Ross isn’t discounting how tough Bryant is being pitched. Bryant isn’t seeing as many hittable pitches. Part of that stems from the lineup scuffling as a whole. Báez is striking out in 43.9% of his plate appearances in June while posting a .111 average, the worst on the Cubs. Ross soon could be faced with tough decisions on playing time in the outfield. Happ and Heyward still aren’t giving them much, their struggles becoming more noticeable when the offense has a whole is out of whack. The two outfielders are a combined 11-for-87 (.126) in June with five extra-base hits, 11 walks and 22 strikeouts.

“Collectively as a team, we’re not really stroking the ball really well right now, so that has a lot to do with who we’re facing, and these guys, we are banged up a little bit, like Javy missed some time,” Ross said. “Trying to get back in that rhythm off really good pitching takes a minute, but these guys put in a lot of work, and you’re seeing some positives in moments.”

Yet despite the Cubs’ offensive issues, they began Tuesday tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division. Ross is a positive thinker and believes the Cubs will be fine by the end of the season. This three-week stretch and the upcoming slate of games, featuring a 10-game trip beginning Thursday, could challenge that.

“The more you struggle, the more you want success and the harder you’re trying to chase it as we call it chasing hits — we chase the results,” Ross said. “That’s why we try to preach patience and the process and those type things, just continue to come in and then do your routine and have your at-bat.

