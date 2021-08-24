The highs — and lows — from the Chicago Cubs’ 6-4 win that ended their franchise-record 13-game home losing streak at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs ended their home losing streak in dramatic fashion.

Facing a three-run deficit before the offense had a chance to hit against the Colorado Rockies presented another hurdle for the Cubs to overcome. But a late-game comeback set up a walk-off win. A three-run eighth inning, capitalizing on a bases-loaded situation with nobody out, sparked the offense. Patrick Wisdom (RBI single) and Michael Hermosillo (RBI double) delivered the big hits in the eighth, setting up Rafael Ortega’s heroics in the ninth.

Ortega pulled Rockies closer Daniel Bard’s full-count slider over the right field wall for a two-run walk-off homer, capping the Cubs’ 6-4 comeback victory. The long ball stopped their franchise-record 13-game losing streak at Wrigley Field. The Cubs’ home losing streak spanned 28 days, the longest number of days without a win at Wrigley Field since going 29 days without one from May 30-June 28, 2006, according to team historian Ed Hartig. Their last home win on July 26 also was a walk-off, coming on Javier Báez pinch-hit single.

“These guys have fought to the end a lot,” manager David Ross said. “Sometimes the pitching gets the best of us, but the effort, the intent, the focus is there night in and night out. We’re going to make some mistakes at times, but the way this group goes about it, they’re locked into every pitch and engaged. I’m just really proud of how they continued to fight tonight all the way to the end of the game and great things happen.”

A look at the highs — and lows — after the Cubs ended a franchise-record losing streak.

High: Rafael Ortega’s feel-good story adds another chapter

Given his career journey to this point, veteran journeyman Rafael Ortega’s success might be the unlikeliest development in an overall unpredictable season for the Cubs. Since getting called up in late May, Ortega has been a hit machine and has taken on a bigger role after the trade deadline.

His walk-off homer, a career first, was the Cubs’ first since Kyle Schwarber’s on July 16, 2019, versus the Cincinnati Reds. It ended an 0-for-15 stretch for Ortega over his last three-plus games.

“Rafi’s the ultimate pro, he’s first one here down the cage, got his routine locked in,” Ross said. “He’s a guy that’s prepared every day. He hit a little bit of a cold stretch after that off day but just finding his time again in the at-bats, he’s been pretty much one of our more consistent at-bats. It was nice to have the big at-bat there.”

It’s unclear if his extended success will force the Cubs to seriously consider the left-handed hitter in a platoon role in 2022. He’s certainly doing everything he can to force the Cubs to give him an opportunity to show his performance isn’t a one-year fluke. The Cubs need some internal pieces to step up and establish themselves. While that’s particularly true of the younger players on the roster, there is value for the Cubs to find that among veteran players, too.

“It’s been really tough just coming here every day, especially not winning many games, not winning games at home,” Ortega said. “It’s something that weighs on you coming in every day, knowing that you might not be able to win. We have a lot of young players, but we have a good coaching staff here, our manager in our team meetings, we’re all picking ourselves up. We’re all trying to help each other out. If it’s a veteran or if it’s a younger player, and all we’re trying to do is just go out there, do the best that we can, be prepared and try to get a win.”

Low: Cubs pitching staff continues to search for consistency

The Cubs weren’t able to rely on their pitchers during the ugly home skid. The bullpen and starting staff combined to produce a 7.10 ERA over the last 14 home games, including Monday’s victory.

Kyle Hendricks’ performance helped slightly lower that collective ERA, though it required overcoming a tough first inning that saw him throw 23 pitches and allow three runs. He gave up only one more run over the next six innings for his fifth outing of at least seven innings. Right-handers Codi Heuer and Manuel Rodriguez threw scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth.

Once Hendricks established his fastball and started attacking with the pitch more after the first inning, he experienced more success against the Rockies.

“Early there, just a lot of pitches and just wasn’t executing great, so I got back to focusing on execution — just pick up the glove,” Hendricks said. “But from there we made the adjustment after the first inning, noticing that they just got a couple hits off changeups, they were kind of sitting soft.”

Fittingly, Hendricks was the pitcher who buckled down to set up the Cubs for their first home win in nearly a month. He’s been their most reliable starter, and in challenging stretches like the Cubs have endured at Wrigley, they need veterans like Hendricks to deliver. For a largely inexperienced pitching staff, growing pains are inevitably part of the process in getting valuable big-league experience. The home losing streak highlighted how just low the valleys can be.

High: Ian Happ’s hot streak

Ian Happ’s fifth season in the majors has largely been one to forget. His batting average hasn’t been above .200 since June 1, which marked the end of a 10-game stretch that represented the only time this season it was above that mark. His power numbers haven’t been there either, owning an 80 OPS+ and .301 slugging percentage.

Happ’s past 11 games, including nine starts, are moving him in the right direction and give the Cubs hope he can finish the season trending in a positive direction. He collected his second three-hit game in less than in a week during Monday’s victory. A four-pitch walk off Rockies reliever Jhoulys Chacin eventually resulted in scored the tying run off Hermosillo’s double in the eighth.

“When you start to feel good, get a couple of knocks and feel good about yourself, that builds confidence and then you’re not hesitant, you’re not n between, we call it a lot of times, where you don’t know whether to be on the fastball or the curveball and even your rhythm at the plate is coming,” Ross said. “Ian is definitely more comfortable at the plate on a normal basis for me from the (dugout view) and confidence has a lot to do with that as well.”

Over the 11-game stretch, Happ is 13-for-36 (.361 average) with a .439 on-base percentage, three home runs, four doubles, seven RBIs and a 1.161 OPS. How Happ is finding success is important too: he’s been hitting the ball hard and driving it into the gaps.

Low: Whiffs against Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela, an unlikely combination

Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela isn’t known for being a strikeout pitcher.

His 15.5 K% is second lowest among 87 MLB starters with at least 100 innings — except against the Cubs, when generating whiffs becomes part of his success. Cubs hitters struck out six times against Senzatela, who also tallied six strikeouts against them Aug. 5 at Coors Field. That gives him 12 strikeouts in 10 ⅔ innings versus the Cubs. He’s struck out batters more in only 1 of 21 starts this season.

The Cubs’ contact issues have been especially pronounced since the trade deadline, and they have a clear need for better contact hitters in the lineup next year. Senzatela’s strike out numbers against them further highlight that glaring weakness.

High: Two well-liked former Cubs make an appearance at Wrigley

Before Monday’s win, there was a nice pregame moment when former Cubs third baseman Aramis Ramírez and catcher Geovany Soto appeared on the field.

Each threw out a first pitch, which was preceded by a highlight video, and cheered on by a late-arriving crowd. There wasn’t much hoopla or build up around their return; they were in town and welcomed to the ballpark.

Ramírez has a strong case to one day be inducted into the Cubs’ new Hall of Fame, located beneath the left field bleachers. In 8 ½ seasons (2003-11) with the Cubs, the two-time All-Star hit .297 with a .359 on-base percentage, .533 slugging percentage, 224 home runs and 128 OPS+.

