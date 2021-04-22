‘Trust the baseball gods’: Ian Happ isn’t producing consistently at the plate, but the Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter’s expected numbers show his luck should turn soon

“I feel good about the discipline in the zone, out of the zone, seeing pitches and where my eyes are right now.”

Like many of his teammates, Happ’s approach isn’t yielding consistent production. He went into Wednesday’s game against the Mets with a .160/.323/.220 slash line, one extra-base hit and a 57 OPS+.

“You’ve got to trust the process and trust the baseball gods,” Happ said before the Cubs bats broke out in a 16-4 victory. “It’s a long season. They’re going to be good to me at some point, maybe sacrifice a few chickens here.”

Happ went 1-for-4 with two walks, two strikeouts and a run Wednesday. Even when he struggles, he knows the starting job in center field is his. He’s not competing for playing time or worried about how a slump could affect his status on the roster. That has kept his confidence high.

“Do I feel like he’s locked in like the version we saw last year?” Ross said. “Not quite yet, but I think the great thing about Ian, even when he’s in between or not quite comfortable, he’s still taking his walks. He still hits the ball real hard the other way, but I think Ian is still working on being even a better version of himself than he is right now.”