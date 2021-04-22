‘Trust the baseball gods’: Ian Happ isn’t producing consistently at the plate, but the Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter’s expected numbers show his luck should turn soon

The leadoff role requires understanding the balance between being aggressive and looking for a pitch to hit early in the count and giving teammates a good first look at the opposing starter’s repertoire.
Developing that approach is still a work in progress for Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter Ian Happ. He got his first taste of it last year, starting 37 games at the top of the lineup, and manager David Ross continues to use him in that spot, where Ross likes Happ’s skill set.
Going to back to a normal, full season makes working the count more important. The Cubs are facing teams and pitchers they haven’t seen since 2019, including their opponents during this homestand, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, whom they didn’t face in spring training either.
Wednesday was the first time Mets left-hander David Peterson, who debuted in 2020, pitched against the Cubs. Hitters need to get a feel for the movement and shape of pitchers’ pitches, especially with teams back to playing outside of their division. As the Cubs leadoff hitter, Happ has an important role in that process.
“So you make sure that you have that right approach, and it’s not the 60-game season now where you try to take advantage and understand you’re not going to get to see some of these teams,” Happ said. “It’s 162 (games); you’re playing the long game. And that’s all part of the learning experience for me of the first time 162 playing every day and what goes into that.
“I feel good about the discipline in the zone, out of the zone, seeing pitches and where my eyes are right now.”
Like many of his teammates, Happ’s approach isn’t yielding consistent production. He went into Wednesday’s game against the Mets with a .160/.323/.220 slash line, one extra-base hit and a 57 OPS+.
“You’ve got to trust the process and trust the baseball gods,” Happ said before the Cubs bats broke out in a 16-4 victory. “It’s a long season. They’re going to be good to me at some point, maybe sacrifice a few chickens here.”
Happ went 1-for-4 with two walks, two strikeouts and a run Wednesday. Even when he struggles, he knows the starting job in center field is his. He’s not competing for playing time or worried about how a slump could affect his status on the roster. That has kept his confidence high.
“Do I feel like he’s locked in like the version we saw last year?” Ross said. “Not quite yet, but I think the great thing about Ian, even when he’s in between or not quite comfortable, he’s still taking his walks. He still hits the ball real hard the other way, but I think Ian is still working on being even a better version of himself than he is right now.”
Happ’s expected outcome metrics show he has been a little unlucky that his approach hasn’t translated into results. Advanced metrics such as Expected Weighted On-Base Average (xwOBA) and Expected Slugging (xSLG) evaluate the quality of contact and remove defense from the equation, with the formula looking at exit velocity, launch angle and occasionally sprint speed depending on the ball in play.
It’s helpful in determining whether a player is generating solid contact or getting lucky — or unlucky — with what happens once the ball is in play.
“(The front office and coaching staff) understand the expected stuff and that when the metrics look good when everything is synced up that you’re not always going to get those results,” Happ said. “I think they’ve done a really good job of communicating that all the way down.”
Happ’s expected numbers are all much higher than what his balls in play have actually yielded, including a .363 xwOBA compared with a .264 wOBA and a .447 xSLG versus a .220 SLG through Tuesday. Beyond the advanced data, Happ’s 17.5% walk rate entering Wednesday is the highest of his career.
Knowing the expected numbers are really good can be a confidence booster, Happ said, when the results aren’t coming. It plays into the mental side too. Sometimes it’s better not to pay attention to the statistics on the scoreboard.
Happ is banking on them converting into hits soon.
“The hardest part is not to panic, not to change what you’re doing from a mental or physical standpoint,” he said. “It’s really easy when you’re not getting results to think that it’s something with your swing or with pitch selection and to try to do too much.